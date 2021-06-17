The Irish language is, once again, on the front pages and on the airwaves.

Irish language activists have campaigned for a generation for a “right-based” act which would allow them to “live through Irish”. Sinn Fein and the SDLP have supported that demand.

The other side of one person’s living through Irish is of course seen as compulsion to others, an unfair advantage and unwelcome, even offensive, sights and sounds.

Unionist parties oppose a standalone Irish language act of any description or strength.

But the Sinn Fein-DUP stand-off wasn’t about an Irish language act.

It was about, in the words of Arlene Foster, the “cultural package” of New Decade, New Approach (NDNA), despite the political and media focus on Irish.

Yes, NDNA contains provision for the Irish language, but it is nowhere near the act campaigned for by Irish language groups, despite their pragmatic support for it.

NDNA does not provide ‘language rights’ in any meaningful way and cannot be compared to Welsh language provision or even the very weak Scottish Gaelic Act.

Yes, it provides for “official recognition” for Irish, but contains nothing that could be described as “official status”, as internationally understood.

Granted, repealing the Administration of Justice Act 1737, which effectively bars the use of Irish in courts and legal documentation, could turn into something more concrete if accompanied by judicial activism, which the TUV leader and barrister Jim Allister has warned of. There would be an Irish language commissioner, whose function would be “to recognise, support, protect and enhance the development of the Irish language”.

That is classic Northern Ireland agreement constructive ambiguity. It is ‘parity of esteem’ language, far from an ability to enforce language rights.

Basically they would write letters to politicians and appear on Talkback from time to time.

Much would depend on who that commissioner would be, and whilst that can’t be predicted with certainty, it would be highly unlikely to be a recognised campaigner.

The Assembly has now agreed to a “central Translation Hub” which will provide “simultaneous translation” in the chamber.

Given how few Irish or indeed Ulster-Scots speakers there are in Stormont, this will have little impact beyond being seen by some as a right being recognised and by others as important symbolism, whether they are for it or against it.

Of much more significance is the employment of dedicated translation staff, a boon for highly educated Irish speakers, but obviously not available to non-Irish speakers.

In short, NDNA is not language rights, it is not, in linguistic terms, an Irish language act.

But in historical and symbolic terms it is very significant, both for the unionist and nationalist communities.

It would represent more status for Irish than it has had here since 1607 and the Flight of the Earls. No wonder Irish campaigners embrace NDNA.

It wouldn’t reverse 400 years of language policy, but it would bring it to an end. However, whilst it might put the issue to bed for the majority, most nationalists content with the symbolism, unionists that the issue has been put to bed, Irish language activists will undoubtedly continue to campaign for the rights they believe in.