Irish language act is historic and symbolic – but it is not language rights in linguistic terms

Ciaran Dunbar

Irish Language school children march on Stormont demanding an Irish Language Act in 2019 Expand

The Irish language is, once again, on the front pages and on the airwaves.

Irish language activists have campaigned for a generation for a “right-based” act which would allow them to “live through Irish”. Sinn Fein and the SDLP have supported that demand.

The other side of one person’s living through Irish is of course seen as compulsion to others, an unfair advantage and unwelcome, even offensive, sights and sounds.

