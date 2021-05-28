Arlene Foster leaving the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast where the ruling executive of the Democratic Unionist Party are meeting to ratify Edwin Poots as the partyÕs new leader. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The new DUP leader Edwin Poots has slammed Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, saying relationships with Ireland are “really really bad”.

Speaking last night after he was ratified as leader of the party, Mr Poots took aim at the Tánaiste and Minister Coveney over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

However, the DUP leader said he respects Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Mr Poots appears to have taken issue with an incident from 2018, in which Mr Varadkar brought a copy of the Irish Times newspaper to a European Council meeting in Brussels, to highlight his concerns over the Irish border issue.

That paper had featured a story on its front page about an IRA bombing of a Border customs post in 1972 that left nine people dead.

“They took photographs of blown up border posts to impose upon Northern Ireland people a harshest form of customs, and an internal market that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world was quite frankly disgraceful,” Mr Poots said about Mr Varadkar and Mr Coveney.

"They’re going to starve Northern Ireland people of medicines, no less, cancer drugs and other materials such as the food that’s on our table.

"And I’d say that’s a shame on the Irish Government that they done that. And that belongs to Fine Gael under the leadership of Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney.

"So relationships are really, really bad with the Irish Government as a consequence.”

The party’s Executive met last night in the Crowne Plaza hotel in Belfast to formally vote for the new leadership following Arlene Foster’s resignation.

The vote was open ballot and Mr Poots and Paula Bradley were formally ratified as the new DUP leadership.

Before the new DUP gave his speech Ms Foster reportedly walked out of the meeting along with Jeffrey Donaldson, Diane Dodds and Gareth Robinson.

Speaking after the meeting last night, Sammy Wilson MP said the change over of any leader whether its the DUP or any other party “will always leave some people bruised”.

He added: “I think all of us in political life find that’s the case...and of course that hurts people, people will get hurt in that case.

“I didn’t always agree with Arlene, and she didn’t always agree with me...but I recognise that she made huge sacrifices and did great things for our party.”

Meanwhile, the new DUP leader Edwin Poots has insisted the party is not divided, despite the heated meeting last night.

Far from the coronation Mr Poots would have hoped for after narrowly defeating Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the ratification of his leadership took over two hours as an attempt to hold a secret ballot to confirm his leadership was outvoted.

Paul Bell, a member of the Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP association for 20 years, dramatically announced he has quit the party.

Talking to the media outside the hotel, he said the party will “shed tens of thousands of votes” because of the way Mrs Foster's departure was handled.

Mr Poots said it was natural people would have strong feelings after a leadership contest.

"Everybody that goes through an electoral contest will have some passion, passion is good in politics, I like to see people having passion, sometimes even when they are people who are contesting with me," he said.

Referring to Mr Bell, the Lagan Valley MLA said "sometimes people don't like the outcome and they do things in the heat of the moment".

The 56-year-old said he had been blamed for things he hadn't done over the past few weeks, but it would have been "inappropriate" to defend himself.

Mr Poots said he had been confirmed twice as DUP leader and was "looking forward to my colleagues joining with me to defend this union that we cherish".

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said that if anyone understood the pain caused by a political leadership change it was him.

He said his late father had been left "heartbroken" after being forced out as DUP leader, and that it contributed to his poor health.

"If anyone in this party can talk about difficulty it's me, you saw what happened to my dad, it killed my father, I know it hurts," Mr Paisley said.

"We have to keep working as a party and we will make it work for our country because we are the only party that can save the union, retain the union and build the union."

He acknowledged Mrs Foster's departure had been "extremely difficult" and said there needed to be a "rebuilding of relationships".

"It was a very straightforward and honest meeting, some people poured out their souls, some people were emotional and they were entitled to be that. This party is always described as a bit of a family party and sometimes in your family you have a bit of a ding dong and there was probably a bit of a ding dong, but we'll pull together," Mr Paisley said.

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson also denied their were divisions within the party.

"People had an opportunity to say, they said it very forthrightly and it was all very amicable at the end of the day and a decision was made," he said.

"I can't speak for every individual. Some people will be unhappy with some changes that happen. All I can say is there was agreement at the end of the meeting as to who we should choose.

"Nobody was coerced into voting one way or another. They are all big boys and girls who can make up their own minds and gave their own say."

Appearing on the BBC’s Newscast podcast, Mrs Foster commented on her ousting as party leader.

“It’s not particularly pleasant,” the outgoing First Minister said.

“I think that I said a couple of days after what had happened that politics is brutal, but even by DUP standards it was pretty brutal, in terms of what happened.

“I had absolutely no idea and was telephoned by a close colleague that this was happening on Monday evening and then by Tuesday morning, it was all in the papers.”

Paula Bradley was also confirmed as the DUP’s next deputy leader, replacing Nigel Dodds, after her victory over party veteran Gregory Campbell in the leadership election.