Irish abroad unlikely to get to vote for President before 2032 as referendum delayed

THE Irish diaspora around the world won’t have an opportunity to vote for the successor to Michael D Higgins as President of Ireland.

The next election to Áras an Uachtaráin is in 2025, when the incumbent will vacate office, having served two seven-year terms.

But minister Simon Coveney said today it was still the Government’s intention to hold a referendum on widening the franchise before it leaves office.

Even if passed by the people, there would not be enough time to legislate to allow for embassy or postal voting from around the world next time out.

Mr Coveney said the Covid outbreak in recent years had disrupted the schedule of planned referenda, pushing back public consultations on Constitutional questions.

He was answering his party colleague, Ciarán Cannon TD, who said there was a Government commitment to extend the right to all Irish people, “no matter where they live on this planet,” to elect the First Citizen. It was promised in the Programme for Government to hold that referendum.

“I think it's about time that we give recognition to those of our citizens, including those who live on this island and can't exercise that right either,” he said, referring to Northern Ireland.

Mr Coveney said the commitment to extend voting rights to Irish people living abroad for Presidential elections required a referendum – “which isn't straightforward.”

He added: “In some ways, we have been prevented in the last number of years from holding referendums through the Covid period.

“It has made it more complicated, because we have a whole series of referendums that that this Government wants to deliver between now and the next election.

“I don't have a date -- but my understanding is that it's still the intention of the Government to hold a referendum in this space before the next (general) election.”

The next election, if the Government lasts its full term, must be held by February 2025.

Failure to hold a referendum, allowing sufficient time for amending legislation, would mean the Irish worldwide being unable to vote for their Head of State before 2032.