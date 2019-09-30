Ireland's Phil Hogan undergoes three hour grilling by MEPs before new EU gig confirmation

IRELAND'S Phil Hogan will be confirmed as the new EU Trade Commissioner after a three-hour grilling by MEPs.

He promised politicians from across the EU that he will "stand up" to global superpowers, including the United States, in his new role. Brexit did not feature heavily in Mr Hogan’s appearance before the EU Parliament’s trade committee as he was instead forced to field questions on the US and China.

However, he did say that any future trade deal between the EU and UK would have to prioritise "a level playing field" so that British businesses cannot undercut their European competitors in relation to standards.

The former environment minister also launched a staunch defence of the Mercosur deal which is hugely opposed by farmers.

And he vowed to reshape the EU’s relationship with China and India, saying they get unfair preferential treatment due to their status as developing countries.

On Mercosur trade deal with south American countries, Mr Hogan said he "very much" understands "the concerns of agriculture".

"But when you look at the cumulative impact in what we have achieved throughout the world in trade deals, we have a very positive outcome overall."

He described himself as "appalled" by fires in the Amazon forest – but insisted the Mercosur trade deal gave the EU "huge" leverage to force change in the region.

"We have a lot of positives in the agreement and we also have to mindful of the sensitives," he said.

Mr Hogan did accept that the EU needs to communicate the detail of the agreement better.

The former minister appears set to be easily approved as a commissioner for five more years after a solid performance at the committee hearing.

He was rarely challenged by MEPs, although one German politician described his written commitments towards sustainable development and labour laws were "extremely lame".

There was embarrassment for Romania and Hungary when their nominees for EU Commission were rejected.

The Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee said the financial affairs of Rovana Plumb and László Trócsányi's pose potential conflicts of interest.

Incoming Commission president Ursula von der Leyden has asked the two countries to put forward two new names capable of taking over the transport and enlargement portfolios.

A final decision on Mr Hogan’s nomination will be made on Tuesday - but sources told Independent.ie that he is confident of approval.

MEPs met after the hearing to discuss his performance, with sources saying afterwards it was viewed "very strong".

German MEP Bernd Lange, who chaired the meeting, said it was "a defining moment of democracy in the EU."

"This is more than a grilling exercise. It should help define our trade policy for the next five years," he said.

Mr Hogan laid out his priorities which include trying to end tensions with the Trump administration.

He said he would "try my best politically to persuade the US to work toward a positive, balanced and more mutually beneficial partnership with the US".

At the same time, Mr Hogan said he would "stand up" for EU values because "it takes two to tango".

US President Donald Trump plans to slap tariffs on EU products in response to the Europeans illegally subsidising Airbus, hurting U.S. competitor Boeing.

However, the EU is likely to retaliate with similar taxes which the commissioner-designate said "doesn’t make sense".

Mr Hogan said a major focus of his team will be to get the World Trade Organisation (WTO) back onto a secure future.

The US has been blocking the appointment of new judges to its main dispute body, meaning much of its works has grinded to a halt. Mr Hogan said there is a risk of global trade returning to "the law of the jungle."

A key pillar to Mr Hogan’s pitch was a promise to create a ‘chief enforcement officer’ who will ensure that existing trade agreements are being properly adhered to by trading partners.

"I would like to proceed with this work as soon as possible in 2020," he said, adding that "we need somebody to concentrate fully" on enforcement on a "high level" but who is also "accountable."

The new officer has been a demand of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Mr Hogan said his first foreign visit as Trade Commissioner will be to China where he hopes to press home the need for proper open trading.

He said the EU has "strong tools at our disposal" to deal with unfair trading practices.

But he added: "We have to acknowledge that there is business to do in China."

Online Editors