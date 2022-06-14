Ireland’s longest serving politician – who didn’t drive or own a mobile, and wrote on a typewriter - dies aged 86

The longest serving politician in the State has passed away after a short illness.

Cllr Noel Collins (86) served the people of Midleton in Co Cork as an independent councillor for over 54 years since he was first elected in 1968.

Famously he never owned a mobile phone, did not drive, never used social media, and used an old typewriter to communicate with constituents. He regularly topped the poll in the Midleton electoral area. Last year he became one of the first people in Munster to get the vaccine against Covid-19.

He was known throughout the country for his charity work. He had been a resident of Oak Lodge nursing home in Cloyne in Co Cork.

Read More

Paying tribute to Mr Collins, local Cork East TD Sean Sherlock (Lab) said: ‘’I am so sorry to learn of the passing of Cllr Noel Collins. My late father and I both served with him on Cork County Council. A real testament to his longevity. A true representative of his people and a nice and decent person’’.

Tributes were also paid by fellow Cork East TD James O’Connor (FF). He said: “I’m deeply saddened to learn that Cllr Noel Collins has passed away.

"His commitment to public service and to his constituents made him one of the most respected and long serving politicians in Ireland.

"I learned so much from Noel. He was very generous to me when I started out in politics and I’ll never forget the famous typewriter letter he sent to me after the general election.

"He had a fantastic sense of humour and always had a positive attitude to life. Noel will be deeply missed and I wish to express my sympathies to his friends, neighbours and family.

“May he rest in peace.”