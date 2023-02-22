Ireland’s answer to Jacinda Ardern make room for new generation of Social Democrats

After years of co-leadership, the joke was that the first one into the resignation room would have been the real leader all along.

In the event, it was Róisín Shortall, wearing a fuchsia jacket, followed by Catherine Murphy wearing blue. Together they were purple.

And their leave-taking was bitter sweet. Like Irish versions of Jacinda Ardern and Nicola Sturgeon, they were determined to emphasise the positive, smile a lot and insist on the future wonders of the Social Democrats.

Shortall may have been first in, but it was Murphy who spoke first, describing just how difficult it was to set up a new political party. The small room in which the co-departure was announced seemed to speak to that point.

There had been “hiccups along the way”, she said. It later transpired this was a reference to Stephen Donnelly, who left shortly after co-founding the party.

There is now a Soc Dem TD in Donnelly’s Wicklow constituency to challenge his Fianna Fáilery. And many would see first-time TD Jennifer Whitmore as a credible future leader – or co-leader.

Shorthall said the outgoing leaders would be staying in politics and “fully supporting our new leader – or leaders”.

There are four who can jointly or singly step up. Besides Whitmore, Holly Cairns, Cian O’Callaghan and Gary Gannon could all harbour ambitions.

Invited to say so at the present conference, they shyly studied their shoes and mumbled about it being Shortall and Murphy’s day (or Shortall and Murphy’s co-day, as the case may be).

Expand Close Social Democrats (l to r) Cian O'Callaghan, Holly Cairns, Roisin Shortall, Catherine Murphy, Jennifer Whitmore and Gary Gannon. Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / Facebook

It was almost verging on the Friends sitcom – Gary and Jen, or Holly and Cian, or Holly and Jen. Or Phoebe. Who knows?

Somehow, however, a single male leader seems unlikely, insofar as the Soc Dems were all about a different kind of politics when they first saw the light.

The time was now to hand over the reins “to the next generation of Social Democrats”, said Shortall, as if encouraging a triple-lock leadership, or even a barbershop or hairdressers quartet. It is hard to know with these progressive people.

“There are leadership positions all over the pitch,” said Murpy, a little worryingly. She said at one point that she watched a lot of sport.

Meanwhile, there were tributes again to Shortall’s coffee-making skills. They will be settling in, like the rest of us, to watch developments.

They were deft at dodging clear answers to questions, as the next leader/s will have to be. Asked to clarify, for the avoidance of all doubt, that they would both be actively contesting the next election, they came up with: “That’s the plan.”

Expand Close Former Labour leader Brendan Howling speaks to Róisin Shortall and her Social Democrat colleagues outside Leinster House. Photograph: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie / Facebook

The trouble is, they now have all the time in the world to make new plans.

And then they were out the gap, presented with bouquets of flowers by the Social Democrats co-rank and co-file, and modestly cheered in Buswell’s Hotel.

They left, a small purple patch, crossing the road to Leinster House.

And on the plinth the ex-co-leaders-in-waiting (for the next leader or co-leaders) met the ex-leader of the Labour Party, where Shortall once belonged.

Brendan Howlin positively beamed and wished them both the best.

Come on in, the water’s lovely.