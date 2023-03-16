Ireland to get extra MEP seat due to population growth

Flags of the European Union fly outside the European Parliament in France. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Ireland will get an extra MEP seat due to population growth ahead of next year’s European Parliament elections.

Currently, there are 13 Irish MEPs and this is likely to increase to 14 under proposals currently being considered at EU level.

While only 11 MEPs were elected in 2019, an additional two were gained for Ireland as a result of Brexit.

Despite caps being in place on the number of MEPs, Ireland has “leeway” and is expected to get an extra seat next year, likely in the Dublin constituency.

Ireland’s population has increased by more than 300,000 since the last election in 2019, according to the Census.

A draft report from the European Parliament’s Committee on Constitutional Affairs (AFCO) said Ireland will have 14 MEPs for the 2024-2029 parliamentary term.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly, who is a part of AFCO, said this will give Ireland more of a chance to influence policies in Europe.

“It’s being proposed and discussed and Irish MEPs would welcome it,” he said.

“The smaller countries are disadvantaged anyway in terms of numbers because the bigger countries would have more influence so the more you have, the better chance you have of being able to influence what’s happening in Europe.”

There will be a vote on the proposals by the committee by the end of the March and the proposals then go to plenary, where the European Parliament will then have to sign off on the plans.

It is likely the additional MEP seat may be in Dublin.

“I’d imagine if they’re leaving the constituencies as they are, they might just put the extra MEP into Dublin and possibly putting another county into Dublin or half a county to balance the thresholds,” said Mr Kelly.

It would be a decision for the Boundary Commission to change constituencies if this was required.

Currently, there are three: Dublin, South and Midlands-North-West.

The number of MEPs in the European Parliament cannot exceed 750 and each Member State should have at least six seats, “while reflecting as closely as possible the sizes of the respective population”.

However, the number of MEPs was reduced down to 705 following Brexit.

While the CSO recorded 4.76m people living in Ireland in 2016, last year’s preliminary results show over 5.1m, an increase of nearly 362,000.

Seat distribution at EU Parliament considers the population of a country and follows the principle of “degressive proportionality”, where countries that are smaller in terms of population have fewer MEPs than bigger countries.

However, MEPs from larger countries should represent more people than MEPs from smaller countries.