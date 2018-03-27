Ireland to expel one Russian diplomat over Salisbury attack

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has confirmed that Ireland will expel a Russian diplomat in response to the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has confirmed that Ireland will expel a Russian diplomat in response to the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

The Russian ambassador has been informed that the accreditation of one of his staff is to be terminated and the individual must leave the jurisdiction.

Sergei and Julia Skripal

The move sees Ireland join several other countries including the United States and European Union member states in expelling Russian diplomats after the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain earlier this month. Speaking this afternoon, Mr Coveney said that all EU member states should stand in "unqualified solidarity with the United Kingdom".

“At last week’s European Council meeting, EU leaders unanimously agreed with the United Kingdom government’s assessment that the Russian Federation is highly likely to have been responsible for the attack in Salisbury on 4 March 2018, and that there is no plausible alternative explanation. They affirmed that all EU Member States stand in unqualified solidarity with the United Kingdom in the face of this grave challenge to our shared security. Read more: Social Democrats call on Tanaiste for evidence to show need to expel Russian diplomat “The use of chemical weapons, including the use of any toxic chemicals as weapons, by anyone, anywhere, is particularly shocking and abhorrent. The attack in Salisbury was not just an attack against the United Kingdom, but an affront to the international rules-based system on which we all depend for our security and wellbeing.

Yulia and Sergei Skripal were poisoned in the UK

“In light of the European Council Conclusions, and following an assessment conducted by the security services and relevant Departments, I have briefed the Government on my intended course of action. "The Secretary General of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has subsequently met with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation and informed him that the accreditation of a member of his staff with diplomatic status is to be terminated, in line with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The individual in question is required to leave the jurisdiction."

The move will be met with swift retaliation from the Kremlin, which denies any involvement in the poisoning of an ex-spy Sergei Skripal on British soil earlier this month. Russia's Ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov has already warned that any expulsions would be viewed as an "unfriendly action".

Officially Russia has 17 accredited diplomats based in Ireland along with an unknown number of support staff.

By contrast, Ireland has just nine diplomats in Moscow.

Read more: Russian ambassador says Government should 'use common sense' in relation to spy poisoning case A wave of co-ordinated action by EU and Nato countries yesterday was the biggest Western expulsion of Russian diplomats since the height of the Cold War. Prime Minister Theresa May has told the Cabinet that 23 other countries have now expelled more than 115 Russian diplomats in the wake of the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

Warning of an "unacceptably high" number of Russian spies in the US, the Trump administration said 60 diplomats would be expelled - all said to be Russian intelligence agents working under diplomatic cover. The EU states telling Russian diplomats to leave their countries are: Germany (4), France (4), Poland (4), Lithuania (3), Czech Republic (3), Denmark (2), Italy (2), Spain (2), Netherlands (2), Estonia (1), Romania (1), Croatia (1), Finland (1) and Latvia (1).

Meanwhile, Australia has become the latest country to expel Russian diplomats in a show of support for Britain over the Salisbury nerve agent attack. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called it a "disgraceful" and "brazen" attack and said his country "cannot and will not stand by and watch when the sovereignty of our allies and partners is threatened". Earlier, Mr Turnbull and minister for foreign affairs Julie Bishop issued a joint statement saying two Russian diplomats identified as "undeclared intelligence officers" would be directed to leave the country within seven days.

Ireland previously ordered a Russian official to leave the State in 2011 following an investigation into the use of false Irish passports by Russian spies based in the US. However, relations have been mostly benign in the interim, although trade has fallen significantly in recent years due to a tit-for-tat sanctions war at EU level as a result of Russian military action in Crimea. Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain in a critical condition after they were poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury on March 4.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Russia had "spectacularly failed" in efforts to "divide and intimidate the Western alliance". She also claimed to have evidence that Russia has investigated ways of distributing nerve agents for assassinations. More to follow

Online Editors