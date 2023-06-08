Ireland postpones delivery of millions of Covid jabs we’ve already paid for

Ireland is to delay the supply of millions of Covid-19 vaccine jabs it is contractually obliged to pay for, the Cabinet decided today.

The ending of the pandemic caused has called into question the need for the huge stocks due to have been delivered this year.

Ireland bought them blind, as part of a mass EU member state purchase from manufacturers BioNtech and Pfizer, when the crisis was at its height.

Now the 2023 delivery, which could run as high as 10 million jabs, is to be parcelled out over the next four years instead.

Ministers took the decision at a Cabinet meeting today.

Over countries are in the same position – already having committed to the contract for supply, but now not needing anything like the stocks ordered.

This country has already given away millions of previous vaccine doses to developing countries, mainly in Africa.

Officials said Ireland had been lucky to have been part of a mass EU order in the first place, given the global competition for vaccine when the jab came into production in 2021.

A Government spokesman today refused to specify that exact number of unwanted jabs we will now acquire – or their value – saying the question was “commercially sensitive.” Health Minister Stephen Donnelly brought the memo to stagger deliveries to his colleagues in Cabinet today, admitting there was “less demand” and seeking the postponements.

Officials said however the planned rollout of a third and fourth jabs to particular cohorts would continue to be offered in line with a HSE programme.

But numbers taking up these offers have fallen off a cliff.

Meanwhile it is admitted that the total dominance of the mild Omicron variant, which appeared in December 2021, has massively lessened the likelihood of Covid sufferers ending up in hospital through severe symptoms.