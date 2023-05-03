Ireland could potentially get two extra European Parliament seats, Taoiseach tells TDs

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it is not yet clear if Ireland will get one or two extra MEPs in the new European Parliament.

Population increases across the EU and the withdrawal of the United Kingdom are leading to a revised share-out of seats between member states.

There will be new European elections next year, after Ireland elected 13 MEPs from three constituencies.

Mr Varadkar suggested in the Dáil that if there were to be two extra seats for Ireland, there could be four constituencies instead of three.

It could mean a return to Euro-constituencies “roughly modelled on the (four) provinces, like we had before,” he said.

“That actually might create a complication for us. But one thing I can say is that we will hold the local elections and European elections concurrently.

“It wouldn't make sense, I think, to have people go to the polls twice within a period of a few weeks.”

He was answering questions from Sinn Féin on the likely level of Irish representation at Brussels and Strasbourg in the years to come.

There is a school of thought that Ireland could now get two more MEPs because of considerations related to representing Northern Ireland, to some extent, since that jurisdiction remains in the EU single market under the Windsor Framework.

The constituencies and seats are currently as follows: Midlands-Northwest (4), South (5) and Dublin (4).

If two more MEPs were to be granted, and four constituencies configured, they could be Northwest (3), Midlands (3), South (4) and Dublin (5).