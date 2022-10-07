Ireland backs EU price cap on the way for gas, says Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz , Netherlands' prime minister Mark Rutte and Croatia's prime minister Andrej Plenkovic attend the Informal EU 27 Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community at Prague Castle. Reuters

A PRICE cap on what will be paid for gas is to feature in proposals to go before an EU summit next month, the Taoiseach has said.

The “pretty significant” move will be “immediate” after leaders decide in coming weeks, Micheál Martin said at the end of an informal summit in Prague.

But it is still unclear whether the price cap will apply only to Russian gas, or across the board with all suppliers.

A separate and more medium-term move will separately seek to re-shape how wholesale gas prices are configured, which will drive down prices for domestic consumers.

“Our sense of what's happening, following the communication from the President and Commission yesterday, is that it's pretty significant,” the Taoiseach told Irish media.

“There's a two stage process, there's an immediate process to have an impact on the energy market. And then there's the redesign of the gas market itself in the medium term, which could take about six months,” Mr Martin said.

“There are trusted suppliers to the EU — the United States, Norway, Algeria and Azerbaijan. The commission has already entered into discussions or negotiations with the friendly suppliers to the European Union. So there's a range of measures underway.

“And then there's the issue of looking at the wholesale switch, which was looking at the decoupling of gas from the cost of electricity, the impact that has on electricity prices, as we know. That's been discussed for quite a while. But I think there's added momentum around that now.”

Mr Martin said Ireland was open to a price cap. And would play a constructive role in working all of that out.

“As for Ireland, energy security, combined with price, is issue. And a European-wide response would be very helpful for Ireland in terms of stabilising the market, which would have a beneficial beneficial impact on the economy, on households and on industry.”