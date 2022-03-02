Ireland among 38 states to refer situation in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court

A residential building destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the city of Irpin in the Kyiv region, Ukraine today. Photo: Reuters/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Ireland is among a group of 38 states which is to refer the situation in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Announcing the move tonight, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said: “This referral answers the call of the ICC prosecutor contained in his announcement on Monday, indicating his intention to begin an investigation encompassing alleged crimes that have occurred as part of the conflict in Ukraine in recent days.

“By referring the situation in Ukraine, Ireland and other states parties will enable the prosecutor to immediately begin his investigation into alleged crimes currently unfolding there and will promote justice and accountability for the Ukrainian people caught in the conflict.”

Mr Coveney said that he will address the UN’s Human Rights Council tomorrow where he will call for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces, and the holding to account of all perpetrators of violations and abuses of human rights.

“Ireland’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the right to choose its own foreign and security policy path remains unwavering,” he added.

Meanwhile the Ukrainian Ambassador received a sustained round of applause after making a speech before the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party tonight.

Larysa Gerasko outlined the situation in her country following the Russian invasion.

She was greeted with prolonged applause by TDs, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Ms Gerasko thanked them for their support of her country and she indicated she would take questions, which continued for some time.

She was joined by the Ukrainian chargé d’affairs, Olena Shaloput.

The Taoiseach, in his remarks, outlined the importance of a common European response to the “barbaric attack on the Ukrainian people”.

He said Ireland has advocated for the widest sanctions possible.

He said a Cabinet subcommittee of ministers was scheduled to meet tomorrow to co-ordinate the country’s humanitarian response to the unfolding situation.

“Ireland will fully support proposals to ensure that Ukrainian refugees have the right to live, work, have access to education and healthcare in the European Union for initially one and up to three years,” Mr Martin said.

“Europe must show resilience as we face the consequences of the actions of this evil dictator who is committing shocking war crimes on Ukrainian people.”

He warned TDs an senators that a major humanitarian crisis will arise in the coming period and a major humanitarian response was required.

It would come from the Irish people and the Irish Government, he added.

“People across communities in Ireland are already in contact to say they want to play their part to support our response.” Mr Martin told Ms Gerasko.

Meanwhile Tánaiste Leo Varadkar warned a private meeting of his parliamentary party that expelling the Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov would mean that “hundreds” of Irish citizens would be stranded in Russia.

He told Fine Gael TDs and senators that while he understands the calls for Mr Filatov to be expelled, he said this may mean that the Irish embassy in Moscow would be closed, stranding 60 Irish students and “hundreds” of Irish citizens as well as couples in surrogacy cases.

Mr Varadkar also told his colleagues that the Government is considering expelling a number of Russian diplomats.

It is understood that he also issued a stark warning that the war will get “even more violent and difficult” in the coming weeks.

Sources said the Tánaiste suggested that a future debate about Ireland’s security and foreign policy is needed but that this could not be a “knee-jerk reaction”.

Mr Varadkar said that Russia’s invasion into Ukraine has “changed our world”.