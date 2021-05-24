Ireland ahead of Covid ‘best case scenario’ as Cabinet prepares to discuss easing restrictions

IRELAND is now ahead of the ‘best case scenario’ imagined in recent times by public health specialists – raising prospects of further relaxations of Covid restrictions during this week’s announcement.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he and the rest of the Cabinet would be entering discussions on reopening society and the economy on Friday “in the most positive conceivable setting”.

He said there would be an announcement after Cabinet on Friday on the aviation sector and the digital green certificates, or vaccination passports.

“It’s scheduled to be discussed at Cabinet on Friday. We’re in a good position, and the Government backs the digital green certificate,” he said, referring to an EU move.

“What that will mean is that people who are fully vaccinated can travel, not only within the EU, but with partner countries outside the EU as well.”

It would include “no home quarantine” on coming back from holidays or trips within the EU and the designated partner states, expected to include the United States.

Read More

‘What people are looking for is unimpeded travel,” Mr Donnelly said. “The impact of the vaccines is profoundly positive.”

A Government spokesman told indepedent.ie in response to the minister’s remarks that Ireland would join in implementing the digital green certificates from July 1, but this did not mean international travel would be approved from this date.

While Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has suggested a date of mid-August for holidays by the vaccinated – with Tourism Minster Catherine Martin suggesting it yet arrive in mid- to late July – the Taoiseach’s spokesman said it would be “a matter of weeks” after July 1 before the green light might be given.

Mr Donnelly said however: “We can fully support and join up to the digital green certificate – my hope is as quickly as possible.

“And that will have a very powerful and positive effect on the aviation sector.

“I know Minister Eamon Ryan is engaging directly with the sector and I know Minister Michael McGrath and Minister Paschal Donohoe are also looking at economic supports, because it has been a brutal time for the sector.”

He said it was only last autumn that experienced epidemiologists had been telling him they doubted there would be vaccines of any impact within two or three years – and that we might never get one.

“To be in the position where we are now is extraordinary, and one of the things we can do with that is we can full support and join up to the digital green certificate.”

He said the harsh measures adopted – with the Oireachtas now debating the extension of emergency powers to November 9, in case they are needed – had at least worked.

“While they are hard at least we do know they have worked, and Ireland has fared well, relative to a lot of other countries,” he said.

It means the Cabinet meeting on Friday could discuss further relaxations into July and August.

“We're entering that conversation in the most positive conceivable setting,” Mr Donnelly said.

“Just a few months ago when we were talking about the first easing of restrictions. We had analysis and projections that were very sobering indeed, but what people have done is really backed the measures and taken care of each other and kept each other safe.

“We are ahead of the best case scenario that we (ministers) were shown at that time, and the credit for that lies with the Irish people. They got the measures.”