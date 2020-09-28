Inviting a re-elected Trump for St Patrick's Day would be 'pushing against an open door' - US envoy

Instead of the Taoiseach visiting the United States for St Patrick's Day, it has been suggested the US President should be invited to Ireland in 2022. Photo: PA

IRELAND would be "pushing against an open door" if a re-elected Trump was to be invited to Ireland for St Patrick's Day.

The remarks were made by Mr Trump's Northern Ireland envoy Mick Mulvaney in response to a suggestion by Fine Gael TD Joe Carey that the next US President be invited to Ireland as part of a bid to boost tourism in 2022.

Mr Mulvaney is in Ireland for meetings with politicians on both sides of the border where Brexit and protecting the Good Friday Agreement are top of the agenda.

Mr Carey made his suggestion about inviting the next US President for St Patrick's Day in the year Ireland commemorates 100 years of independence in the Dáil earlier this month.

With an election later this year either incumbent Mr Trump or challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden will be in the Oval Office in 2022.

Traditionally the Taoiseach has travelled to Washington DC for St Patrick's celebrations there - an annual mission seen as an important opportunity to lobby US politicians on Irish issues.

If Mr Carey's idea comes to fruition it would be the first time a US President travelled here for the festivities.

Mr Mulvaney, Mr Trump's former White House Chief of Staff described Mr Carey's proposal as "a fabulous idea".

He said: "if I'm in a position to have any sway over whatever administration is in power in 2022 I will absolutely raise that.

"That's a tremendous idea. We've never done that have we?," he added.

Asked if Mr Trump would be interested in such a visit he said: "Getting the president to come here is pushing against an open door."

He pointed to Mr Trump's visit to his hotel at Doonbeg, Co Clare last year as well as vice-President Mike Pence's family connections to Ireland.

In the Dáil Clare TD Mr Carey referred to the Wild Atlantic Way and The Gathering tourism initiatives after the last recession and suggested a similar marketing campaign to encourage visitors to Ireland could be built around the centenary of Ireland's independence in 2022.

He said: " We could start by inviting the President of the United States to celebrate St Patrick's Day in Ireland - landing into Shannon Airport of course."

Online Editors