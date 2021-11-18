Investigation into €81,000 pay hike for Dept of Health chief ‘obstructed’ by senior politicians and civil servants – report

Two Oireachtas committees investigating the €81,000 pay increase given to Department of Health secretary-general Robert Watt have said civil servants who refuse to come before Dáil committees should be found to be in contempt of parliament.

A joint report by the Public Accounts Committee and the Finance Committee found their investigation into Mr Watt’s €292,000 salary was “obstructed” by senior politicians and civil servants.

Finance Committee chair John McGuinness said the obstruction of the investigation into the secretary-general’s appointment and salary was “condoned by the highest political office in the land”.

Mr McGuinness said he believes civil servants are “disgusted” by how Mr Watt’s salary increase and appointment was arranged by Taoiseach Micheál Martin along with other senior Cabinet ministers.

Speaking at the launch of the report, the Fianna Fáil TD said the controversy sets a “really bad example” for the civil service and added it is a “sad day” that senior politicians seemed to “condone” Mr Watt refusing to appear before the committee.

“The Taoiseach and the Cabinet should lead by example and ensure that every secretary-general, every accounting officer should appear without fail before a committee when requested to do so,” he said.

“We are the ones that act as representatives of the public. It is a democracy. People have to be held to account, those that hold high office, even ourselves, should be held to account and, if they don't, there has to be consequences.”

The report said the committee is “firmly of the opinion” that individuals requested to engage with Oireachtas committees “should treat such requests with respect and cooperate to the fullest extent”.

It recommended ­­­that any “wilful failure” by an individual to cooperate with a committee should be “considered to be a contempt of parliament”.

Mr McGuinness said Mr Watt’s decision not to come before the committee and instead issue a press release was “unbecoming” of someone in his position.

He said the Taoiseach refused to attend a specific committee meeting to address the concerns raised about the salary.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he did not have any information on the pay increase, while Eamon Ryan did not respond to correspondence sent to him by the committee.

Sinn Féin TD and Public Accounts Committee member Matt Carthy said he had “no confidence” the Government would implement the recommendations of the report.

Mr Carthy described Mr Watt’s pay increase as a “stroke” and said it would “undoubtedly” lead to other pay demands from civil servants.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said the report is “critical” but also “constructive”.

The report found no formal procedures or benchmarking processes were followed in appointing Mr Watt as the interim secretary-general in the Department of Health or in increasing the salary for the position by 40pc.

The committee was told the enhanced salary was warranted due to the challenges of the role but they concluded the “ad hoc fashion” in which Mr Watt was appointed had “damaged public trust and eroded confidence in the system of public administration”.

“The committee is of the opinion that this was a very poor way to conduct business and that it is likely to create knock-on demands for increased salaries despite protestations that the Department of Health is unique and the circumstances that arose were one-off in nature,” the report said.

The committee also raised issue with the lack of records relating to the appointment and said the entire process was “dealt with informally from the start”.

The report made 14 recommendations including calling for the introduction of a formal process for appointments, both interim and permanent, to senior posts in the public service which should be followed at all times.

They said a review body should be established immediately to review the remuneration of senior posts in the civil and public service and to develop procedures for appointing people to senior positions.

They also called for a “data-led and scientific process” for setting salaries.

