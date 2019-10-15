‘Intimidatory tactics’ - Farmers criticised by Minister for Agriculture for preventing Beef Taskforce meeting

Protesters who blockaded the Department of Agriculture - preventing meat industry representatives from attending a Beef Taskforce meeting yesterday - have been criticised by the agriculture minister for using “intimidatory tactics”.

The protesters were unhappy that all legal actions taken against farmers who had picketed meat factories during the summer had not been dropped prior to the meeting. The farmers were protesting low beef prices.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said the scenes outside his department before this week’s cancelled meeting were disappointing.

“I would like if we had a situation where those [legal actions] were stood down, but I think the pursuit of that has to be within acceptable norms of engagement and not the kind of intimidatory tactics that were adopted outside of the department, which I don’t think anybody in this room would condone.

“It was, I believe, a great pity that farm representatives were not in a position to air the legitimate concerns of farmers at the taskforce.”

The Beef Taskforce, which was due to meet on Monday, was set up as a platform for farmers and factories to engage on issues and to oversee the implementation of reforms for the sector. It is now unlikely to reconvene within the foreseeable future.

