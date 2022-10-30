| 11.3°C Dublin

Intervention from NIO ‘prevented loyalist attack on Republic of Ireland’

Tension is growing within the leadership of the UVF and UDA with no solution to the protocol in sight

Clashes at the peace wall on Lanark Way in west Belfast last year Expand
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney learns about a potential security threat during his speech at 'Building Common Ground' event of the The John And Pat Hume Foundation in Belfast Expand
LCC chairman David Campbell Expand

Clashes at the peace wall on Lanark Way in west Belfast last year

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney learns about a potential security threat during his speech at 'Building Common Ground' event of the The John And Pat Hume Foundation in Belfast

LCC chairman David Campbell

Allison Morris

A loyalist attack on a government target in the Irish Republic was allegedly called off at the last minute after the Northern Ireland Office confirmed no plans for joint authority if a political settlement wasn’t reached.

Loyalist sources claim the planned attack was just hours away from being put into action but was halted after paramilitary leaders stood down the unit in response to the NIO statement. There are serious concerns about the future of the loyalist ceasefires.

