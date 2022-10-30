Intervention from NIO ‘prevented loyalist attack on Republic of Ireland’

A loyalist attack on a government target in the Irish Republic was allegedly called off at the last minute after the Northern Ireland Office confirmed no plans for joint authority if a political settlement wasn’t reached.

Loyalist sources claim the planned attack was just hours away from being put into action but was halted after paramilitary leaders stood down the unit in response to the NIO statement. There are serious concerns about the future of the loyalist ceasefires.

The older leadership of the UVF has adopted a more militant position in the last 12 months, with factions of the UDA also said to be considering the future of their cessation.

The Belfast Telegraph reported that last week a significant loyalist meeting took place at a location in the Co Antrim area and included the leaderships of all the mainstream loyalist organisations.

A source present at the meeting said the mood was tense and that those present, including people who were instrumental in securing the 1994 paramilitary ceasefires, were “angry” and “militant”.

“There were no hawks and doves, everyone is a hawk now,” they said.

“The mainstream loyalist paramilitary groups are completely united, a unity not seen since before the loyalist ceasefires.”

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney learns about a potential security threat during his speech at 'Building Common Ground' event of the The John And Pat Hume Foundation in Belfast

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney learns about a potential security threat during his speech at 'Building Common Ground' event of the The John And Pat Hume Foundation in Belfast

The gardaí were contacted about the claim that loyalists were planning an attack in the Irish Republic.

A spokesperson said: "An Garda Síochána does not comment on speculation or unverified comments.

“In general terms An Garda Síochána considers any suggestion in respect of the threat to use violence and/or perpetration of violence or intimidation against individual or organisation as a matter of serious concern.”

Last week the Loyalist Communities Council sent a letter to the leaders of all the main unionist parties that indicated support for the 1994 loyalist ceasefires was waning.

The letter also said Irish government officials should not be visiting Northern Ireland whilst the protocol remains in place.

UUP leader Doug Beattie spoke out against the letter, stating: “The days of men and women being sent to fill jail cells or early graves in this country should be over. Peace and political process are the only way to advance our argument, be in no doubt of that.”

PUP leader Billy Hutchinson said: “We cannot bury our heads in the sand by pretending the palpable tension and anger in the community at present does not exist or blame the messengers for highlighting it. To continue to do so is a failure of our responsibilities to represent those communities and formulate political solutions to political problems.”

A senior loyalist source told the Belfast Telegraph that “loyalism is on the brink”.

“The letter setting out the position in clear terms is a signal from both the leaderships and grassroots, who are firmly united on this — that patience has run out. I’d doubt there’ll be any further warning signals.”

The Sunday Life reported that LCC chairman David Campbell had contacted the loyalist leaderships at the start of last week, and later travelled to London to make representations to people with influence in the Government.

Such was the concern at the escalating situation that the NIO issued a statement on Thursday evening rejecting speculation that there would be joint authority.

The NIO had previously not responded to calls by Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald and Taoiseach Micheál Martin for greater input from the Irish government in any protracted period of political instability at Stormont.

LCC chairman David Campbell

LCC chairman David Campbell

The NIO and the British and Irish governments are aware of the deteriorating security situation and the need to calm the escalating tensions.

Earlier this year Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney had to flee a peace building event in north Belfast after the UVF left a hoax bomb in a hijacked van in the car park of the Houben Centre.

Loyalists say far from a public backlash within their own community at this act of aggression against the Irish government, the mood has only “hardened in stance” against the protocol.

“The political establishment are out of touch with what’s going on in working class loyalist areas,” a source said.

Last year the LCC issued a statement withdrawing support for the Belfast Agreement.

Loyalists say there was “an olive branch” in that statement which was aimed at alerting authorities to the mood and yet allowing for an agreement to be reached.

Meanwhile, the Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP), the political wing of the INLA, said it will watch “developments carefully”.

It stated: “We accepted though in 1998 that the people of Ireland were tired of conflict and we as a movement, adhering to the concerns of our communities transitioned our movement to pursue our objectives through peaceful and political means. We as a movement continue to uphold that stance in line with our community sentiments and have a duty to ensure on their behalf that a return to any sort of armed conflict is subdued.

“There are growing concerns as to the language being adopted by sections of armed loyalism with regards to ceasefires and armed conflict and the wider movement continues to watch these developments carefully.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​