Internal Fianna Fáil vote embroiled in controversy over claims voters registered to hotels and restaurants

An internal Fianna Fáil election has become engulfed in controversy amid claims party members are registered to vote from hotels and restaurants.

There have also been allegations of candidates canvassing door-to-door during the Dublin lockdown and criticisms of the party’s decision to hold a postal ballot vote during the pandemic.

Two candidates bidding to be appointed to a Dublin City Council seat vacated following the appointment of Mary Fitzpatrick to the Seanad have pulled out of the competition.

The process for replacing Ms Fitzpatrick has taken more than six months and has led to on-going unrest among members in the Dublin Central constituency.

Former Fianna Fáil local election candidate Brian Mohan this week withdrew from the contest saying he was “aghast” by the decision to allow the postal vote go ahead.

In a letter to Fianna Fáil general secretary Sean Dorgan, Mr Mohan said: “I am aghast that the party has decided to conduct a postal ballot, not because this isn’t a fair option, in normal times it is, but because we have allowed a situation to arise where candidates are openly canvassing members at their homes.”

“I can’t believe that nobody within the party thought that this was a bad idea during these times, especially when we have An Taoiseach and the Government locking down parts of the country and asking people in Dublin to restrict their movements,” he said.

“We have many elderly members who I can only imagine are fearful for their life during this pandemic and now we are asking them to leave their homes to post a ballot paper,” he added.

Mr Mohan also said he “feared abuses” of the party’s one member, one vote system were taking place when he saw “members registered to hotels and phone numbers that belong to restaurants.

He also questioned how over 100 members were registered in the area when only around 20 attend meetings.

“Are we to believe that these people simply just don’t want to interact with the party structures but are indeed happy to pay twenty euros every year for membership? To me this doesn’t add up,” he said.

“The party in Dublin Central, in my opinion, should be completely overhauled and new viable candidates sought out from outside the internal structures of the Dublin Central organisation,” he added.

Mr Mohan suggested a candidate to replace Ms Fitzpatrick should have been selected through an interview process. The other Fianna Fáil member to pull out of the race is John Stevens.

A senior Fianna Fáil source said they were unaware of any issue with the registered addresses of members in the constituency.

The source said all candidates have been asked to adhere to public health guidelines when canvassing but said some may have called to homes of voters as they knew them personally.

Online Editors