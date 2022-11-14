Internal Fianna Fáil contest will be seen as a proxy poll on Micheál Martin's leadership

Micheál Martin is s et to step down as Taoiseach next month

An election to fill an internal party vacancy will soon provide a test of Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s leadership of Fianna Fáil.

The poll is for a parliamentary party place on the Ard Comhairle, or national executive, and must be held before the end of this month.

The vote offers an opportunity to assess the pro and anti factions on the Fianna Fáil leadership, after Mr Martin told the Irish Independent last Thursday that he will continue to lead, with his face on the posters at the next election.

Leadership critic Páidí O’Sullivan TD takes on senator Ned O’Sullivan, the latter loyal to Mr Martin, who has held the post unopposed for many years.

Páidí said yesterday he believed he was “a representative of the modern progressive party we want to be”.

He had been asked to go forward, he said, by a person who did not want to be identified but was in a “middling” position on the party spectrum.

Ned, on the other hand, wrote a defence of Mr Martin to a parliamentary party WhatsApp group in August that was leaked to the Irish Independent.

“Constant leaking and drip-feeding to the press from members re party matters in general and the leader in particular is a major cause of worry,” he wrote. It was “damaging our prospects for the next general election”, the senator warned.

“Our leader and Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD, is the most popular politician in the land. A statesman, he is head and shoulders over all opposition leaders.

“I believe we need him to lead us into the next general election.

“The seats of many backbenchers will not be secured without him.”

The outcome of the battle could affect Mr Martin’s personal capital when he hands over the top job next month to Leo Varadkar.

Ned O’Sullivan said yesterday that the poll could be seen as a “straw test”, because his incumbency had not been challenged in years. Ballots are due to be issued in the next fortnight, allowing for the matter to be settled before the Ard Comhairle meets again at the beginning of December.

One source who spoke to Irish Independent said he and another TD had been counting the votes and claimed Mr Martin’s majority within the party was “wafer-thin”.

Páidí O’Sullivan, who represents Cork North Central on the opposite bank of the River Lee to Mr Martin’s South Central constituency, first entered the Dáil in a by-election in 2018 caused by Billy Kelleher’s decision to quit national politics and run for Europe.

He said yesterday: “I wouldn’t take it as a pro or anti Micheál contest. If some people want to view it that way, I can’t help it. I’ve no doubt some people would conflate it.

“And I have no doubt that in the aftermath of the vote it could be dressed up as something else. But I have to win it first.”

An insider said: “Everyone will be keeping an eye on this one. Ned is an absolute stalwart in support of the current leadership. But Micheál will be 12 years in the job come January. It is obviously a proxy popularity contest.”