Inter-county travel ban likely before end of year

Restrictions on inter-county travel are likely to be reintroduced before the end of the year.

The Government was planning to allow people travel between counties until January 6 despite Nphet warning against the move.

However, due to a significant rise in Covid-19 cases and the emergence of a new strain of the virus in Britain, it is now expected restrictions on domestic travel will be brought forward.

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting tomorrow, a senior Government source said the party leaders are considering a number of dates between St Stephen’s Day and 30 December for re-imposing a ban on inter-county travel. A second Government source confirmed these are dates being considered.

However, people who are spending Christmas outside their home county will not be forced to rush home once the ban comes into place.

“Inter-county travel will still be allowed for essential reasons such as work and school so if someone has gone from Dublin to Tipperary for Christmas they can stay there until they need to come back for school or work,” a senior Government source said.

Last week, the Government was planning to allow people travel between counties on until January 6. They also planned to reduce limits on social visits to one other household on December 30. For the Christmas period three households can mix in the one home. Restaurants and gastro pubs are due to close on December 30.

The leaders of the three main political parties are due to meet today to discuss their next move ahead of a Cabinet meeting tomorrow morning.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has indicated it is likely there will be more restrictions announced and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has indicated inter-county travel will be restricted before January 6.

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne on RTE Radio One this morning, Minister Coveney said he expects measures to be enacted earlier than January 6.

“We will do as we always do and make decisions with the facts in front of us to protect people and keep them safe this Christmas. We may need to introduce further restrictions before January 6, in fact I expect that will be the case. But, we will have to decide when and what restrictions to introduce given the growth in the numbers we are seeing day on day,” he said.

It comes after the Government banned flights and passenger ferries between Britain and Ireland. The decision was taken over fears about a new strain of the coronavirus which spread more rapidly.

The Cabinet will review the 48hour travel ban tomorrow and it is widely expected that it will be extended.

Yesterday, Nphet reported 764 new cases of the coronavirus.

