Insurers must reduce public liability premiums quickly, Tánaiste says as awards fall

The insurance industry should reduce premiums quickly, “if not immediately,” the Tánaiste has demanded.

His comments came after a new Central Bank report on employer and public liability insurance market highlighted rising premiums but falling claims.

Between 2013 and 2019, premiums for such insurance rose by nearly a quarter — 24pc — when claim costs fell by over one third (34pc) over the past decade.

The total number of insurance claims had also fallen by nearly half (47pc) in the same period.

Read More

The same trends are evident in motor insurance market, with claims falling, but premiums increasing.

Sinn Féin spokesman on Finance, Pearse Doherty, said these were the patterns before the new personal agency guidelines came into effect, with awards to claimants being cut by by half since April.

“With claims costs slashed for insurance companies, the industry needs to be brought to heel,” he said. “Premiums need to be reduced for motorists for businesses and for all consumers — and it needs to be done without delay.”

The Tánaiste said the average business person paid about €2,000 a year in employers’ and public liability insurance, while 90pc or more paid less than €5,000 a year.

“The profit margin for the companies is about 5pc. And during some periods they were actually loss making, and I think it's important to acknowledge that,” Mr Varadkar said.

“But I do believe the insurance industry has to reduce its premiums. Absolutely. And that's the message they're hearing from me.

“We've seen a roughly 50pc reduction in awards for minor injuries. Not for catastrophic or severe injuries, they're different, but we have seen a reduction in awards of about half for for minor injuries (at the Personal Injuries Assessment Board, PIAB). But that is from two months of data, and we've no data yet in terms of what's happening in the courts.

“We will need a little bit more time before we see that. But do I expect to see premiums fall? Yes I do,” he said.

“It is now reasonable I think to assume that insurance companies have made more provision for this year than was necessary, therefore they will be in a position to reduce premiums and reduce them quickly — if not immediately.”