A FINE Gael TD who made a compensation claim for whiplash after his car was pranged at 5mph has accused the insurance sector of telling “porky-pies”.

‘Insurance sector telling us porky-pies for quite some time’ – Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell

Alan Farrell took a €15,000 legal case as a result of the road accident – but was only awarded €2,500 after a judge described his injuries as “very minor”.

The Fingal TD alleged he suffered neck and shoulder issues which affected his personal and professional life for up to 18 months.

The court was shown a photograph of him up a ladder with an election poster four months after the incident.

Today he chaired an Oireachtas committee dealing with the insurance crisis facing the childcare sector.

Hundreds of providers face closure in the new year due to rising premiums, some of which have trebled.

Mr Farrell told Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone that it would be good idea if her department could develop a database of the insurance premiums paid by individual firms.

He said this would allow crèche owners to compare themselves with other firms of a similar size rather than relying on insurers to quote them a fair rate.

“I don’t trust the insurance industry. I don’t think anybody else in this room does. They have been telling us porky-pies for quite some time.

“I think that’s clear from the Central Bank report and other reports that have been out there,” Mr Farrell said.

The TD took his own compensation case following a crash in Drumcondra, north Dublin n April 2015.

He brought a personal injuries claim for up to €15,000 against Hertz Rent-A-Car after the collision with one of its vehicles.

The driver of the Hertz vehicle had been inching forward and panicked when a spider fell on to her arm.

The van she was driving subsequently rolled into the back of Mr Farrell's Audi A6 at a speed of around 5mph, Dublin District Court heard.

As part of the claim Mr Farrell claimed he would have to have more than €880 worth of repairs done to his car – but later dropped this claim for material damage after photos of the vehicle were shown in court.

He was ultimately awarded just €2,500 for his injuries as Judge Michael Coghlan concluded there was "little or no notation to back up a claim of significant whiplash".

"In the circumstances I consider it to be a very minor injury," he said.

The judge branded the case “somewhat unusual”.

When previously asked about his decision to drop the material damage claim, Mr Farrell told Independent.ie: "My case was adjudicated on by a District Court judge. Liability for the accident was admitted and I am satisfied that the matter is concluded. I have no further comment."

Online Editors