Insurance awards cripple communities, says Taoiseach as he calls for 'more realistic' pay-outs

Mr Varadkar said rewards for injuries must be “more realistic” and brought in line with international standards.

He said rising insurance costs are linked to the levels of awards being paid out and this was having a crippling impact on voluntary organisation and community groups across the country.

“There is a real world impact of high payouts, it's not just about the plaintiff in front of you. It's also about the wider impact on society, and very high payments, coupled with very high premiums in Ireland are having a real impact,” he told the Dáil.

“They're causing businesses to close, they're causing jobs to be lost, they're causing sporting and leisure and musical activities that take place and other countries to be inviable in Ireland, and that's wrong. And we need to consider the wider, social, economic impact of high awards, and what they have on people in general.”

He added: “Replacing the book of quantum with a schedule of awards that are more realistic and more in line with those of other countries” must be prioritised, as well as having guidelines for judges.

Online Editors