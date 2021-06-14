Inquiry teams should be bound to answer questions from Oireachtas, Children’s Committee chair says

Commissions who publish reports must be legally obliged to appear before Oireachtas committees to answer questions, according to the chair of the Children’s Committee.

The Oireachtas Children’s Committee has invited the members of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Inquiry to answer questions, invitations which have been declined three times.

The chair of the committee Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion has said that there is a need for a legal basis for commissions which publish reports to appear before committees if invited.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman is expected to contact Deputy Funchion later today to discuss the next steps to be taken after the commission declined to appear before the Committee but author Prof Mary Daly gave an address to an Oxford University webinar.

“The 2004 Commission Act needs to be amended to ensure accountability,” said Deputy Funchion.

“There has to be lessons learned from this.

“There’s lots of genuine questions and there was questions raised when Mary Daly spoke at that academic event. They have raised questions themselves that I don’t see what the issue is with people having the opportunity to ask questions.

“They’re genuinely respectful forums and I feel very strongly about that.”

Ms Funchion said that it is unlikely that a fourth invitation will be issued to the commission.

The Minister now intends to appoint an international human rights expert to carry out a review of the Mother and Baby Homes report.

Survivors of Mother and Baby Homes have raised their dissatisfaction with the language used in the report and some have claimed that their testimonies were not included.

Committee member Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns said that firstly the Minister must scrap the findings of the current report.

“There is a central contradiction in the Government approach,” she said.

“They are standing over the report, despite saying they now need a separate investigation by an independent expert into a huge chunk of it - the part that relates most closely to survivors’ own testimony.”

“The Government cannot simultaneously accept the findings of this report and the word of survivors, they are inherently contradictory,” she added.