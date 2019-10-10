Injury claim TDs Maria Bailey and Alan Farrell among politicians forced to refund Dail expenses

TWO Fine Gael politicians who have been at the centre of controversy over personal injury claims have had to refund expenses payments after an audit found they were ineligible.

'Swing-gate' TD Maria Bailey and her party colleague Alan Farrell were among a small number of politicians that had to refund expenses payments.

Six TDs and Senators were found to have made ineligible claims of almost €10,000 in 2017 under the Public Representation Allowance available to Oireachtas members after the audit by accountancy firm Mazars.

Mr Farrell's invalid expenses came to €4,214.79.

Ms Bailey's were €1,977.11.

Both TDs have made headlines over personal injury claims.

During the summer Ms Bailey dropped a legal action she took against the Dean Hotel after she fell from a swing on a night out in 2015.

Ms Bailey had a bottle of beer in one hand and was "reaching" for a friend's bottle of wine at the time of the accident.

She took a case against the hotel, claiming she suffered soft-tissue injuries, contusions and concussion. She went on to receive dental treatment and required intense physiotherapy.

The Dun Laoghaire representative publicly claimed she sought €6,000-€7,000 to cover her medical costs.

However, her case included a claim that she had been unable to run “at all” for three months after the incident.

Independent.ie revealed earlier this year that she actually ran a 10km race in less than 54 minutes just three weeks after falling.

She subsequently dropped the legal case and following an internal investigation by Fine Gael, Ms Bailey resigned as chairperson of the Oireachtas Housing Committee.

Mr Farrell won a separate personal injury claim after a traffic collision and was awarded €2,500 by a court.

Judge Michael Coghlan said there was "little or no notation to back up a claim of significant whiplash".

"In the circumstances I consider it to be a very minor injury," he said.

Mr Farrell dropped a claim for material damage to his car after photos of the vehicle were shown in court.

Fine Gael Senator Michelle Mulherin refunded €2,006.73 after the audit.

Independent Senator Lynn Ruane refunded €978.81.

Independent Senator Colette Kelleher refunded €245.85.

Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer refunded €227.16.

The audit observed that the ineligible expenses claimed totalling €9,650.45 represented 2.6pc of the total value of the PRA paid out to the 22 audited politicians during 2017 – a figure worth just over €372,000.

It showed just under €3,754 was disallowed because the expenses claimed did not relate to the relevant period, while almost €3,680 was disallowed because adequate supporting documentation could not be provided to back up the expenses.

Another €2,217 was deemed ineligible because the related claims did not fall within an allowable expense category.

A total of 16 Oireachtas members got clear audits.

They were TDs: Finian McGrath (Ind), Clare Daly (I4C), Noel Rock (FG), Niall Collins (FF), Kate O’Connell (FG), Danny Healy-Rae (Ind), Seán Fleming (FF), Simon Coveney (FG), Martin Ferris (SF), Martin Kenny (SF), Michael Moynihan (FF), Michael Lowry (Ind), Michael Collins (Ind) and Tom Neville (FG) and as well as senators Rónan Mullen (Ind) and Catherine Ardagh (FF).

At least 10pc of members of the Houses of the Oireachtas, which consist of 158 TDs and 60 senators, are chosen on a random basis each year for audit.

It examines payments of the PRA for specified office and communications expenses including rent, stationery, cleaning and IT costs.

All parliamentarians who receive vouched amounts are required to hold their own receipts and supporting documents for inspection for a period of five years.

TDs are entitled to a vouched maximum allowance of €20,350 per annum, while the PRA for ministers or ministers of states is €16,000 and €12,225 for senators.

Politicians who spend less than the allowance must return any unspent monies.

This evening Mr Farrell said he was "disappointed" that what he considered to be "legitimate expenses" were disallowed after the Mazars audit.

He said: "Invoices for legitimate services acceptable under the Public Representational Allowance (PRA) guidelines issued to me in the final months of 2016 were paid in full, in early 2017.

"In one case, the work was completed in January 2017 and verified by a completion report from the company in question. In both instances, the Auditor disallowed the expense for the purposes of the 2017 calendar year."

He added: "During the course of the audit, I expressed my disappointment that legitimate expenses incurred in the course of my duties as a member of Dail Eireann were disallowed because the audit guidelines do not allow for customer credit periods, ie. 30 days over year end."

Mr Farrell said: "As reported by Mazars, the sum in question was refunded in full."

Its understood that expenses claimed by Ms Mulherin and Mr Buttimer were deemed ineligible because they were ads for clinics in their offices.

Senators don't have geographic consitituencies.

Ms Mulherin disputed the audit.

She said: "I totally disagree with the findings of the auditors.

"I have 100pc vouched all expenditure incurred by me under the Public Representation Allowance (PRA) 2017.

"The vouchers were for the advertisement of clinics in newspapers to meet the public to discuss issues of policy and legislation and for room hire for this purpose.

"Clearly, I have not gained personally from this."

She said she has a Senior Counsel's opinion that supports her belief that the "auditors have erred in law by relying on PRA Guidelines drafted up by the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission which are in conflict with the actual regulations which establish legal basis for the PRA and have primacy."

Ms Mulherin added: "I have made a complaint to the Ceann Comhairle pointing out the need to correct the PRA guidelines.

"This is an issue affecting not just me but all Senators in the ability to do their duties. There are some who would like me to stop having clinics, but they won’t succeed. I have repaid in full the sum sought."

Mr Buttimer said: "They were vouched advertisements that were deemed to be partially inadmissible as I had included my clinic times.

"I fully repaid the sum."

Ms Ruane said that most of her expenses that were considered ineligible were claims that she submitted under incorrect headings. She didn't dispute the auditor's findings and "immediately paid it back".

She said she is "completely" in compliance now.

