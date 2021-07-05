Indoor dining passes could be sent to 1.8 million people who have either been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 ‘within weeks’

An identification system that is regulated by the hospitality industry for those who have either been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 is emerging as the most likely option for the return of indoor dining.

The hospitality sector held talks today with senior Government officials on plans for allowing indoor service in restaurants, bars and cafes.

Industry sources speaking after the meeting said it is unlikely PCR or antigen testing will be part of the solution as it will be overly complicated and expensive to introduce.

Officials are understood to have told the meeting that indoor dining passes could be sent to 1.8 million people who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid-19 within the coming weeks.

Read More

It was agreed that another meeting will be held on Thursday where officials will provide more detail on how a vaccine and immunisation identification system could be implemented.

It is hoped a final plan can then be presented to ministers over the weekend.

At today’s meeting, six scenarios were presented ranging from doing nothing to banning indoor dining until September when the majority of the adult population has been vaccinated.

Sources at the meeting said officials put significant focus on introducing an identification system only for vaccinated people and those who have immunity after recovering from the virus in the last nine months.

Officials told the industry there are around 1.8 million people who are fully vaccinated or currently have immunisation from the virus.

Other scenarios involved allowing people with negative PCR or antigen tests to eat and drink inside. However, concerns were raised about how and when a testing system for indoor dining could be introduced.

Hospitality representatives were also warned that if an app has to be developed for indoor dining it could take a number of months.

They were told there will be no garda enforcement of vaccine passes and the industry will be asked to regulate the scheme.

Sources said there were also discussions around restaurant and pub owners signing a safety charter for the new ID system.

However, concerns were raised around the legality of such a system and officials said they will get advice form the Attorney General in advance of the next meeting.

In a statement, Restaurants Association of Ireland chief executive Adrian Cummins said: “A number of options were discussed at length with a view to try and reopen indoor hospitality as soon as possible.

“The group will reconvene on Thursday with a view to finalising proposals which will be presented to Government for approval,” he added.

A Government spokesperson said the meeting was “a useful opportunity” to build on last week’s discussions with the hospitality sector.

The spokesperson said three steps were agreed at the meeting:

Progress on the acceleration of the vaccine pr ogramme: The National Immunisation Advisory Council (Niac) now says all vaccines can be used for all age groups, which means speeding up the administration of the vaccines to everyone, with vaccines becoming available to the 18-35 group this week.

Continuing to scrutinise the progression of the Delta variant, here and elsewhere.

Work with the sector to determine ways in which indoor activities and businesses can be safely reopened.

It was also agreed that a plan would be agreed by July 19.