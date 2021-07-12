Indoor dining open to everyone with Covid immunity by July 26 at latest, as Government agrees rules

ACCESS to indoor dining and drinking will be available to patrons who can show they are vaccinated or immune from the virus from “no later than Monday 26 July,” the Government has announced.

People can stay for up to one hour 45 minutes in places where tables are less than two metres apart. Where two-metre separation exists there will be no time restrictions.

There will be no “excessive enforcement” and no Gardaí checking on patrons within a premises. Instead the public will be trusted to operate the regime as intended.

Checks will instead be carried out by ‘compliance officers,’ meaning 350 Environmental Health Officers and 70 inspectors with the Health and Safety Authority, who currently operate to standard office hours and have an existing workload. Meanwhile there are tens of thousands of pubs and restaurants around the country.

Ministers admitted however that there is nothing to people emailing certs or QR codes to each other and masquerading as vaccinated people. Meanwhile a person can assert that they have recovered from Covid over the last six months, and will be “asked for proof,” although it might not be available.

Leo Varadkar and Catherine Martin admitted tonight that the new system would not be “100pc foolproof.” Both admitted that forgery happens, even in normal circumstances with young people pretending to be 18.

But the Arts Minister said the alternative was to leave pubs and restaurants closed until September or October.

The Tánaiste said he had “enormous confidence that this very professional industry” would self-regulate, pointing out that it had complied in the past with the smoking ban.

He said of people passing themselves off as vaccinated others: “I would hope that sort of behaviour would be very rare.”

He said there were no guarantees. “This isn’t going to be 100pc foolproof unfortunately,” he said, adding: “My hope is that the vaccine wall is strong enough.”

But he added that the signs were that the Delta variant had hit a plateau in Scotland and could even be coming down in England, both countries with much higher vaccination rates than Ireland.

Bingo halls and bowling alleys are included in the reopening, but not nightclubs. Dancing will not be allowed because of closely packed floors and intimate physical contact, although nightclubs could operate as ordinary bars.

There will be table service only, with up to six people at a table. But this and other rules could be subject to change under recommendations from a new working group to draw up full guidelines.

Ms Martin said her Department would be doing a pilot on nightclubs and a country and western show.

All patrons will have their cert inspected and name and phone number entered in a book. There can be fines of €2,500 for breaches, and a closure order can be made for mismanagement.

The legislation will be rushed through the Oireachtas this week, and could operate from next weekend, in theory, if the President gives it prompt signature without consulting the Council of State.

Premises could accept the European Digital Cert and evidence of foreign vaccination, such as the NHS certificate and American version.

Fully vaccinated adults can dine indoors with their unvaccinated children. But a single unvaccinated adult “couldn't arrive with five unvaccinated teenagers or friends,” Mr Varadkar said. “That obviously would be that would be a risky situation.

“But it's not the case that parents are going to have to prove that they're the parents of their kids.

“We're trying to be practical, and we don't want to separate parents from the kids on holidays. That's why we are making this exemption for children. And I think it is important to bear in mind that children are at very low risk of getting sick or being hospitalised.

“But we do know that teenagers certainly can get the virus and transmit it, so it is not a no-risk scenario.”

The plan was signed off on by an incorporeal Cabinet meeting on Monday night, with ministers paying tribute to the industry partners with whom they had consulted on its operation.