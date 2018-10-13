Independent TD Noel Grealish pledges to support Government during 'crucial stage of Brexit negotiations'

Galway West TD Noel Grealish has thrown Taoiseach Leo Varadkar a life line by committing his support to the Government during the upcoming crucial phase of Brexit negotiations.

In a statement released by the Taoiseach’s Office tonight, Mr Grealish said “in the interest of the country” he will vote to ensure there is a stable Government.

The statement followed a meeting between Mr Grealish and Tanaiste Simon Coveney and a “lengthy conversation” with the Taoiseach. The Independent TD also spoke with Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin before making the announcement.

“I have decided to give the necessary support to the Government during this crucial stage of Brexit negotiations,” he said.

“Ireland is now entering one of the most critical and uncertain phases since the foundation of our state and it is in the best interests of our country as a whole that we have a stable Government at this crucial time,” he added.

Mr Grealish’s support will ease pressure on the Government during Dail votes but the Taoiseach will need the support of at least one more other non-aligned TDs to pass legislation.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has described the confidence and supply agreement between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael as a “political con job" which is leading to “uncertainty, instability and a deepening crisis”.

"Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have a decision to make; to formalize their position as coalition partners in government or to go to the people,” she said.

"The current confidence and supply fudge has run its course. Families, workers and business cannot wait on the current game playing by the leader of Fianna Fáil and an Taoiseach,” she added.

Online Editors