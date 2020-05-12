Independent TD Michael McNamara elected to chair Dáil probe into coronavirus response

Former Labour TD Michael McNamara, now running as an Independent. Photo: Tom Burke

INDEPENDENT TD Michael McNamara has been selected as the chairperson of the Dáil's probe into the response to the coronavirus crisis.

It came after Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane's candidacy was rejected in a vote of the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response by 12 votes to six.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs were among those who voted against the Waterford TD taking the chair.

Clare TD Mr McNamara's name was put forward by Green Party TD Ossian Smyth and he was selected as chairperson.

The former Labour TD thanked colleagues for the honour and said everyone is very aware of the importance of the work the committee will carry out.

He said: "I hope that we can do so in as collegiate a manner as possible."

The committee is to meet on Tuesday's to examine the State's response to coronavirus in two-hour blocks due to coronavirus restrictions.

It is currently meeting in private session to decide on its work programme.

Online Editors