Violet-Anne Wynne celebrating after her election in Clare in 2020. Photo: Eamon Ward

Violet Anne Wynne has made history by being the first politician to bring their baby into the Dáil chamber.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl paid tribute to the Clare TD as she returned to the Dáil after giving birth to her sixth child.

Ms Wynne received a cross party applause as she carried her baby daughter Collins into the chamber for weekly votes.

"Baby Collins is the first actual baby to join us here in the house," Mr Ó Fearghaíl joked after TDs applauded Ms Wynne.

She was congratulated by other TDs in the chamber, including Marc MacSharry, Holly Cairns and Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

The now Independent politician gave birth to her daughter with the assistance of the ambulance service in a car park as she could not get to the hospital on time.

She and her partner, along with their six children, have struggled to find accommodation since the beginning of the year after the lease on a rental property ended.

The first-time TD quit Sinn Féin earlier this year citing a lack of support from the party when she became pregnant.

She said she endure "pyschological warfare” at the hands of party members and claimed her “unplanned pregnancy” was used a “stick to beat me with”.

She also noted that she has received a note of congratulations from Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar after the birth of her child but received no communications from Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.