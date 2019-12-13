The Government will consider launching an independent inquiry after National Lottery chiefs admitted leaving top prizes totalling €180,000 off its scratchcards for the last five years.

Independent inquiry now on cards after €180,000 blunder by lottery

Tánaiste Simon Coveney told the Dáil it was a "serious issue" and that the Government was "not against the idea" of an independent investigation.

National Lottery chiefs issued an unprecedented apology for a "human error" which led to €180,000 of top prizes being left off four scratchcard panels since 2014.

Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI), which operates the National Lottery, discovered the error last month.

