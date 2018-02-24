FIANNA Fáil has increased its public support and has made significant gains on Fine Gael, according to he latest opinion poll.

FIANNA Fáil has increased its public support and has made significant gains on Fine Gael, according to he latest opinion poll.

Increased support for Fianna Fáil following week of turmoil for the Government, poll shows

Despite the pomp and ceremony surrounding the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 plan, Fine Gael has not seen its support increase and remains unchanged at 32pc.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil has increased its support by 3pc and now stands at 29pc. The three point gap between the two parties is in stark contrast to the eight point lead Fine Gael held over Fianna Fáil in last week’s Sunday Independent/Kantar Millward Brown opinion poll.

The new Sunday Business Post/Red C poll follows a week of turmoil for the Government after it emerged banks were preparing to sell mortgages to vulture funds. Elsewhere, Sinn Féin is down a point to 14pc after Mary Lou McDonald was appointed as leader.

The Independent Alliance is unchanged at 3pc, the Labour Party is also stagnate at 6pc, while Solidarity-People Before Profit is down two to 1pc. The Green Party is down two to 2pc, Renua is up one to 1pc and the Social Democrats are unchanged at 2pc.

Independents are up one to 10pc. The telephone survey of 1,000 adults was taken between Thursday February 15 and Thursday February 22.

Online Editors