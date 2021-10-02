Increase in Local Property Tax for ‘vast majority’ ruled out by Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has ruled out any new form of residential charges or rises to the Local Property Tax, saying it forms no part of upcoming tax proposals.

“That decision has already been taken in advance of the Budget,” he told the Irish Independent in Rosslare yesterday.

Mr Martin said there had been a review of the property tax framework by the Department of Finance, in consultation with the Revenue Commission.

He said extra income was expected “in the light of the fact that there were thousands and thousands of properties that were not part of the property tax for the last 10 years.”

This means there is no need for any rise for the hundreds of thousands who have been paying annually for many years to date.

“The Minister (Paschal Donohoe) had to re-configure the whole scheme, but has created new bands designed to make sure that the vast majority of people won’t see considerable increases in their taxes,” Mr Martin said.

This was notwithstanding the fact that the valuations of their properties have gone up, he added. The new Revenue demands for next year are expected to be issued shortly and will dampen the disposable income for Christmas shopping for around 15,000 households nationwide who are expected to see a rise in their annual charge.

Asked about affordability, given captive householders can take no active steps to lessen their liability, Mr Martin said: “The Minister for Finance is extremely cognisant of that and I think has brought in a scheme that should hopefully result in that being the outcome,” referring to a no-change situation for the vast majority of property owners. Separately, the Taoiseach said he was confident Ireland can avoid the kind of supply issues that are currently plaguing Ireland’s the UK.

Speaking as trucks rolled by in the background on a visit to Rosslare Europort, Co Wexford, Mr Martin said Ireland had put in a level of preparation for Brexit which was not mirrored across the Irish Sea.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, made the same point in a BBC Talkback interview, saying France and Ireland had prepared, whereas the response of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was not to abide by the terms of the signed agreement in many cases.

“I haven’t picked up on any supply chain issues based on my discussions here this morning,” Mr Martin said.

“The preparations that Ireland put in, in terms of Brexit, have worked. It was done against a fairly tight timeline too.

“There are wider issues, more than just Brexit, afoot in the UK. But I’m not so sure that the same preparations occurred over there.”

The Taoiseach added: “I think the migration issue within the UK, the decisions for example to create obstacles and barriers to people coming from Europe to work there, is a factor across the board. We don’t have that here.

“But we take nothing for granted.

“We need additional programmes and courses for HGV drivers and the haulage industry more generally.”

European drivers have full rights to live and work in Ireland, visa-free, but “we also need to be flexible in terms of people who wish to come into Ireland to work in this sector”, Mr Martin said.

When pressed on whether the country should be braced for any kind of supply-side issues as we head towards Christmas, the Taoiseach was calm.

He replied: “We’re steady as she goes. We’re not getting the same impacts as are currently happening in the UK.

“There’s no doubt that the bounce-back of the European and global economy, but Covid-19 has created a whole lot of disruption to supply chains.

“But I think the Brexit situation has exacerbated the situation in the UK in terms of personnel for haulage and other sectors of the economy,” Mr Martin said.

“We don’t have those issues here.

“We’re part of the European single market and that’s a huge help to us in terms of any shortages that arise in any sectors.”