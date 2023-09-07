‘Inconceivable’ that RTÉ licence fee would be scrapped despite surge in people not paying, Paschal Donohoe says

Public Expenditure Minister also said cost-of-living support in Budget won’t be reduced because of €1bn corporate tax shortfall

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe has said it was “inconceivable” that the TV licence fee would be abolished, despite a huge proportion of people now choosing not to pay.

He told the media this lunchtime: “It is inconceivable to me that we are going to be able to respond to RTÉ’s needs without the retention of the television licence.”

He was responding to reports indicating that RTÉ could ask for up to €55 million in interim support in the Budget because of the sharp drop in renewals of the licence prompted by the Ryan Tubridy pay controversy – now likely to be compounded by the news that top RTÉ executives took a 10pc pay increase last year, even as the station reported significant operating losses.

Mr Donohoe commented on the “request for a further measure” that Media Minister Catherine Martin has received, saying: “It just underscores for me again how important the New Era assessment is going to be.” He is referring to a Government body tasked with running the rule over the buoyancy of semi-States, which has been tasked with examining the RTÉ finances.

“You look at where we are with the collection of television licence – while I know it is falling, it is still a hugely valuable income stream for RTÉ, and for the State to fund RTÉ’s public broadcasting.”

It would still have a role to play, he insisted, referring to “the value of the revenue that is coming in there.”

The minister said that RTÉ would make its case for additional millions from the State “and they're entitled to do so.”

He added: “I want to see a strong RTÉ in the future. I also want the requests that they are making, and the figures they are sharing with Government, to be subject to rigorous analysis by New Era.

“That New Era assessment will then guide the Government response to those funding issues,”

Asked if his attitude illustrated scepticism within Government of any RTÉ figures, Mr Donohoe emphasised that critical examination by New Era was “actually pretty standard practice for us.”

He said: “Requests that we receive from different semi-State organisations are assessed by New Era, who have plenty of experience of requests that we receive from organisations as different as the ESB to CIE.

“When they make requests for funding, they can be subject to analysis by New Era. And that's now happening with RTÉ.

“It is the right way for it to be done and it would have happened this way in the past.”

Mr Donohoe also moved to reassure people that a huge shortfall in Corporation Tax last month won’t threaten cost-of-living supports in the Budget.

Payments to the Exchequer dropped by €1 billion under the Corporation Tax (CT) heading – leaving Merrion Street mandarins to wonder whether it is a blip, or could be replicated in coming months, with the Budget due on October 10 next.

He said: “We've already outlined our Summer Economic Statement and that's made clear what's going to be the size of the Budget.

“We will still deliver that, even if we see some more volatility and tax during this year.”

He added: “The Government hasn't decided yet what the composition of the measures will be, but we will have measures that will be focused on the cost of living.

“They will be included in the Budget even with the changes that have happened in Corporate Tax.”

Mr Donohoe said it was too early to say whether there was a threat of a CT revenue slowdown for the Exchequer. Officials and economists have previously warned that booming CT revenues could not be relied on for core expenditure by the State.

Mr Donohoe explained: “We don't get the information in relation to exactly how much corporate tax we have collected in a month until the very end of the month.

“It’s unlike every other tax, and every other figure that we produce – whereby, as the weeks go on in a month, we can see what the month is going to be like overall.

“With corporate tax, it tends to be paid towards the very end of the month. So with that particular tax, we don't have the visibility of what the monthly collection will be, unlike other taxes.

“In terms of understanding, it's more than a single month (of data needed to establish a trend). Yes, September’s figure will be important, but the month that is particularly important is November as well.

“That's another very big tax month for corporate tax. However, we've already outlined the size of the Budget and we will still deliver that.”

Irish government are committed to public service broadcasting but want RTE reform