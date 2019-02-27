THE government has launched new proposals on housing for older people including possible incentives to encourage them to downsize to smaller homes.

Incentives to downsize included in new government housing proposals for older people

Junior health minister Jim Daly and junior housing minister Damien English this morning announced a new government policy statement entitled 'Housing Options for Our Aging Population'.

Among 40 action points announced were:

Options to incentivise older people who wish to "right-size" to smaller homes.

Implementing housing committee recommendations on reviewing and adding funding to the Housing Adaptation Grant Scheme.

A blueprint for Approved Housing bodies and developers on how to construct or refurbish housing for older people.

Funding innovative approaches to developing new housing options including home-sharing and house-splitting.

The policy statement was said to reaffirm "the strong government commitment to policies that support older people to live in their own homes and communities with dignity and independence for as long as possible".

Mr English said it was a "good news story for older citizens" and in the longer term will "enhance the lives of all citizens of Ireland".

Mr English emphasised that the policy proposals are about offering older people choices, whether to adapt a home or "rightsize" by moving into a smaller home.

He said that at the moment "that choice is not there".

Mr Daly said that the statement is "just the start" and the ministers are committed to setting up an interdepartmental implementation group - with an independent chairperson - to deliver on the promises the government has made.

The six key principles that form the basis of the policy are "aging in place" - facilitating older people to live in their existing communities; supporting urban renewal; promoting sustainable lifetime housing; using assistive technology; staying socially connected and working together with stakeholders.

