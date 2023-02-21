‘Inaccessible’ RTÉ Archives to be made more open to the public under proposed legislation

A fresh-faced Gay Byrne during the early days of The Late Late Show on RTÉ

RTÉ Archives could be made more open to the public under proposed new laws.

The current archive is “inaccessible and prohibitive” according to Green TD Patrick Costello.

Members of the public, as well as academics and other broadcasters, must request material which was broadcast on RTÉ television and may even have to pay a fee to obtain the footage or photographs.

However, the operation of the archives may be revamped if the Government decide to support Mr Costello’s bill and open it up to the public.

Academics will also have greater use of the archives to facilitate their research.

The RTÉ Archives website states video footage and photographs, owned by RTÉ, can be made available for broadcasting, research, educational use, private use or for other professional purposes.

For members of the public, the State broadcaster gives “limited access” to the archives through its Archive Sales team.

“Subject to copyright status and availability of resources, RTÉ provides limited access to RTÉ Archives through the RTÉ Archive Sales team. We can also supply photographic images from RTÉ Stills Library collection,” the RTÉ Archives website states.

“Material is made available on the strict understanding that it is for private use only.”

Academics can gain access to the archives for “private study”, professional broadcasters can have access for “professional” use in the making of adverts, programme or film making and other media production.

"RTÉ may make research, viewing and copying facilities available for other professional uses,” the website states.

The private members’ bill will be launched by Deputy Costello on Tuesday at Leinster House.

A spokesperson for RTÉ said due to “resources, copyright, and other reasons”, it is “not feasible for RTÉ Archives to provide private copies of RTÉ television or radio programmes, or clips from these programmes.”

Last year, over 3.3m people visited the RTÉ Archives website, which saw 1.7m video plays and 53,870 plays of audio files.

“We also support a range of academics pursing post graduate research wherever possible and work in partnership with a number of academic institutions,” said the spokesperson.

Work began on transferring content from early digital formats and analogue to digital files last year and almost 5,000 radio recordings were put on the website.

The website features audio-visual recordings, photographs and documents relating to RTÉ output from 1926 to the present day.



