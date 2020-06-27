In With The New: Surprise appointments and omissions in Cabinet as Micheal Martin makes recovery top priority

Newly elected Taoiseach Micheal Martin vowed to act with "urgency and ambition" in the face of the "fastest moving recession to ever hit our country" as the new Government took shape last night.

Martin warned that the struggle against the coronavirus was not over and said his administration - a historic coalition of Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party - must be prepared to tackle a new wave of the virus.

"Our country has shown time and time again that we can overcome the toughest of challenges - and we will do so again," he said.

Read More

However, Martin's Cabinet appointments sparked fury among some Fianna Fail TDs last night. One senior TD said that Martin had treated two TDs who had been tipped for Cabinet, Anne Rabbitte and Thomas Byrne, "like fools". "There is a bad mood in Fianna Fail about this," they said.

There was also anger in the party over the decision to appoint FF deputy leader Dara Calleary as Chief Whip rather than to a Cabinet position.

The Fianna Fail leader was elected Taoiseach by 93 votes to 63 at a special Dail sitting in the Convention Centre yesterday afternoon - 140 days on from the General Election.

Within hours of taking office, Martin appointed Darragh O'Brien as Housing Minister and Stephen Donnelly as Minister for Health, two key positions in the new Government. Barry Cowen will be Minister for Agriculture, while Michael McGrath will be Public Expenditure Minister. There was also a surprise promotion for backbencher Norma Foley who will be Minister for Education.

Fine Gael's Simon Harris is moving from Health to become the new Minister for Higher Education, Innovation and Research - the newly established department was expected to have a Fianna Fail minister.

Fine Gael leader and new Tanaiste Leo Varadkar sprang a further surprise by appointing Helen McEntee as Justice Minister, replacing Charlie Flanagan. Education Minister Joe McHugh and Culture Minister Josepha Madigan were also axed from Cabinet. There were demotions too for Michael Creed and Eoghan Murphy. Varadkar will take up the role of Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment while Paschal Donohoe will remain as Finance Minister, with Heather Humphreys becoming Minister for Social Protection and Rural Affairs.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan was set to become the new Minister for Climate Action and Transport, with Catherine Martin as Minister for Communications and Culture, and Roderic O'Gorman as Minister for Children.

In a surprise move, which caused anger in his party, Ryan appointed Senator Pippa Hackett as super junior minister responsible for land use and biodiversity. Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughten was given a super junior role in the Department of Transport. There were concerns across the parties over the lack of senior appointments in Connacht and the North West.

Speaking after the Dail elected him Taoiseach, Martin told TDs that "recovery and renewal" would be at the centre of his Government's priorities. He said there was "no question" that responding to the pandemic was his administration's "most urgent work".

Martin said some coronavirus restrictions would remain in place for some time. He added there was much more that could and must be done to help Irish society and the economy to recover: "Starting today, this work will be at the very centre of everything the new Government will do."

Martin referred to pre-existing challenges in housing, health and also said the "existential crisis posed by climate change" must be tackled.

He said: "Our three parties come from very different traditions. We do not and could not be expected to agree on everything. However, we have been able to agree on core democratic principles and on a balanced and comprehensive programme."

Sunday Independent