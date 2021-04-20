| 11.2°C Dublin

In ruling out a referendum on Irish reunification for a ‘very long time’, Boris Johnson may have done us a favour

Senan Molony

Remarks by British PM mean voters in the Republic likely won’t be asked any time soon to put patriotism before their purse

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson identifies himself as a proud unionist in a BBC programme to be broadcast tonight Expand

Boris Johnson may have inadvertently done us a favour by ruling out a reunification referendum for a ‘very, very long time’.

The British Prime Minister, who also identifies himself as a proud unionist in a Spotlight programme to be broadcast tonight on BBC1, makes his comments to mark the centenary of the foundation of Northern Ireland in 1922.

