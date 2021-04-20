In ruling out a referendum on Irish reunification for a ‘very long time’, Boris Johnson may have done us a favour

Boris Johnson may have inadvertently done us a favour by ruling out a reunification referendum for a ‘very, very long time’.

The British Prime Minister, who also identifies himself as a proud unionist in a Spotlight programme to be broadcast tonight on BBC1, makes his comments to mark the centenary of the foundation of Northern Ireland in 1922.

It’s a broadside retaliation for all the recent talk of a border poll, which has been led for many months by Sinn Féin – which also took out expensive newspaper adverts in the United States for St Patrick’s Day, arguing that the time for reunification is now.

Note also that they’ve switched the terminology from Irish unity to ‘reunification,’ which sounds like a determined claim that Arlene Foster’s unionists should have no say in the matter.

But what is extraordinary in Sinn Féin’s incessant insistence on a border poll is that it ignores the people who live south of the border. Their assent is taken for granted.

Yet it is the Good Friday Agreement – which we voted on, in simultaneous referendums North and South in 1998 – that provides for a border poll.

And the reality is that a vote for unification in Northern Ireland would have to have parallel permission from the voters of the Republic in an accompanying plebiscite in the 26 counties.

The Sinn Féin drumbeat began to make real headway – most notably through a TV special hosted by Claire Byrne, with some prominent unionists prepared to contemplate a ‘shared island’ under one independent government.

The United Kingdom, of course, is wobbling. But the simple ‘absorption’ idea that began gaining currency in the south was soon sent into retreat by loyalist rampage and riot.

Ostensibly it was about the Northern Ireland Protocol and the border in the Irish Sea that they believe cuts them off in principle from what they regard as the mainland. But it was also a message to dreamy southerners to keep their noses out.

As such, it is a reminder that southern absorption of the North will not be painless.

Serious unrest and mayhem could be expected from loyalists.

The boot would be on the other foot in terms of perceived second class citizenship and being stuck in a state you don’t recognise.

But there is another form of pain, rather than the physical, it’s the financial.

In any early Border poll, meaning the reunification referendum to be be held in the Republic, could southern citizens be expected to put patriotism before their purse?

Yes, German voters opted for reunification in 1990 – but they were also one people, albeit divided. Not two separate tribes. Furthermore the former West Germans bitterly resented paying the special ‘solidarity’ taxes that were imposed for years afterwards in order to get the ex-East Germans up to speed with their wealthy neighbours.

There is another case in point. The only other divided-island member state in the EU is Cyprus. And when they finally got around to a referendum, it was the wealthy south that voted against the economic cost of coming together.

Cyprus has been divided since the Turkish army invaded in the summer of 1974, scattering holidaymakers as armour and infantry advanced.

The Turks said they were defending their Muslim kinsmen from ethnic attack. After a few weeks, the United Nations stepped in to divide the sides. And 47 years later they are still there, keeping the peace on the green line between the Republic and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Does any of this sound familiar?

Interestingly, perhaps, the Greek Cypriots passed up an opportunity for Cyprus to reunite in 2004. That came 30 years after the invasion and partition of the island.

This country might be marking 100 years of partition this year, but it is only 23 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, which itself ended thirty years of bloodshed.

The economically weaker north of Cyprus – subjected to a long-standing trade embargo by the international community, and recognised only by Ankara – voted to reunify with the South,

This was remarkable enough, given the long antipathy between Muslim Turks and Christian Greeks, but the real surprise was that the south – arguably selfishly – rejected the prospect in a simultaneous referendum.

Voters were apparently reluctant to share Brussels’ largesse (through membership of the EU) with their ‘impoverished’ cousins who might then soak up all the development funds.

The question for the Republic, quite apart from getting hung up on changing our anthem or altering the flag, is whether we could afford the undoubted extra billions Northern Ireland would cost taxpayers.

And so Boris Johnson, in kicking the issue out as long as can be done in any short-lived political career, may be doing us a post-pandemic economic favour, even if there are many for whom the question of territory trumps all else.