In profile: The male and female contenders for the European Commission role

Simon Coveney

Just 48 years old, he has been a high-profile fixture in national and European politics for two decades.

Should his name go forward to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, it will be difficult for her to overlook Mr Coveney's experience given that he has held key Cabinet posts - up to the role of Tánaiste - for almost half of his political career.

From one of Cork's prosperous "merchant prince" families, he was first elected in 1998 in a by-election following the death of his Fine Gael TD father Hugh.

Brussels beckoned in 2004 when he was elected to the European Parliament for the Ireland South constituency. He remained a TD during his three years as an MEP but left Europe in 2007 to contest the general election here given the end of the dual mandate.

He married Ruth Furney the following year and the couple have three young daughters.

In 2010 he backed Richard Bruton in the ill-fated heave against then-Fine Gael leader Enda Kenny. Despite this, Mr Kenny appointed Mr Coveney as agriculture minister when the party won power and he is credited with handling the horse meat crisis well. Mr Coveney over-promised in housing, failing to end the practice of homeless families living in hotels.

He lost out to Leo Varadkar in the Fine Gael leadership battle in 2017 but landed the prestigious job of foreign affairs minister and later Tánaiste. He played a prominent role in Ireland's preparations for Brexit and in Ireland gaining a seat on the UN Security Council.

Mr Coveney was reappointed Foreign Affairs Minister in June.

Andrew McDowell

The outgoing European Investment Bank (EIB) vice-president, whose term expired yesterday, was chief economic adviser to former Taoiseach Enda Kenny between 2011 and 2016.

Mr McDowell was at the centre of the Fine Gael-Labour Party government's response to the banking and financial crisis.

The coalition imposed several austerity budgets under the EU-IMF Troika programme. This partly paved the way for a return to economic growth that made Ireland one of the EU's fastest-growing economies.

Described as "the Taoiseach's brains" and a "walking policy machine" when he worked in Government Buildings, Mr McDowell was also a key figure in the negotiations to form the Fine Gael-led minority government with independents in the spring and summer of 2016.

The new administration then nominated him for the position of vice-president at the European Investment Bank in July 2016, a prestigious post that came with a gross salary of over €277,000 per annum. The EIB is the lending arm of the EU that loans billions to member states every year.

Mr McDowell's four-year term at the Luxembourg-based bank saw him take responsibility for economics, evaluation, treasury, and financing of energy and agriculture.

In his time with the EIB he also oversaw the establishment of its first offices in Dublin.

He holds an MBA from the Michael Smurfit Graduate School of Business in UCD and has a post-graduate diploma in international relations from Johns Hopkins University.

Expand Close Frances Fitzgerald and Mairead McGuinness / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Frances Fitzgerald and Mairead McGuinness

Frances Fitzgerald

Ms Fitzgerald resigned from Cabinet at the end of 2017 amid a Garda whistleblower controversy that threatened the then Fine Gael-led minority government. She fell on her sword to prevent an election and was later vindicated by the Disclosures Tribunal, which found that she had acted appropriately as justice minister.

She has since reinvented herself in Brussels by winning an election as an MEP for Dublin and has expressed an interest in the vacant seat on the commission.

As a former Tánaiste and senior minister in three portfolios, she can boast an impressive CV.

Ms Fitzgerald (70), a mother of three adult sons, is married to TCD Professor Michael Fitzgerald, an expert in autism.

A former social worker, Ms Fitzgerald got involved in the National Women's Council, later becoming its chairperson. She was first elected to the Dáil for Fine Gael in 1992. Ms Fitzgerald failed to back John Bruton when his leadership was challenged in 1994 and never secured a ministerial post during the rainbow coalition.

She lost her seat during Fine Gael's 2002 election disaster and failed to make a Dáil return in 2007. She took a Seanad seat and became the first ever Minister for Children when she was re-elected as a TD in 2011. Ms Fitzgerald was later seen as a safe pair of hands in the Justice brief when Alan Shatter was forced to go as minister in 2014. She said overseeing legislation bringing in same-sex marriage was a career highlight.

Ms Fitzgerald was appointed Tánaiste in 2016 and was kept in the role while being moved to the Business brief where she was involved in Brexit preparations.

Mairead McGuinness

A Fine Gael MEP for the Midlands-North-West constituency and first vice-president of the European Parliament, Ms McGuinness is now in her fourth term in Brussels and Strasbourg. She was first elected in 2004 for the now-abolished Ireland East constituency.

The former RTÉ presenter is one of the most highly regarded and respected Irish representatives in Brussels and serves on a number of committees including agriculture and rural development; environment; and constitutional affairs, which has responsibility for the Brexit process. The Louth-native has been a prominent Irish voice in the UK and international media during the Brexit saga.

Ms McGuinness went viral at the end of January when she told a flag-waving Nigel Farage and his fellow Brexit Party MEPs to "sit down, resume your seats, put your flags away, you're leaving".

As a former journalist, her CV includes stints as a researcher on The Late Late Show and a presenter on RTÉ's Ear to the Ground. She also worked with the Irish Farmers' Journal and as editor of the Irish Independent's farming supplement.

She famously clashed with veteran Fine Gael MEP and party colleague Avril Doyle when she first ran for the European Parliament 16 years ago. While both were elected, Ms McGuinness topped the poll, winning one in every four votes cast in the 2004 European elections.

She was less successful in a Dáil bid in the Louth constituency in 2007 and also had an ill-fated tilt at the presidency in 2011 when she lost out on the Fine Gael nomination to Gay Mitchell. She failed in a bid to become European Parliament president in 2016 but was elected first vice-president a month later.