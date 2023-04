In aftermath of Regency trial, questions over Jonathan Dowdall’s relationship with Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Féin refuse to go away

The trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch had a plot twist on Sinn Féin’s claim it had no idea former councillor was a criminal

Candidate: Party leader Mary Lou McDonald with Jonathan Dowdall ahead of the 2014 local elections. PHOTO: SINN FÉIN / AN PHOBLACHT

Fionnán Sheahan Tue 18 Apr 2023 at 01:25