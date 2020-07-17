Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on disability services times branded 'shocking' and 'appalling'

THE impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on services for people with disabilities has been branded as "shocking" and "appalling".

Waiting times for services have soared due to the Covid-19 pandemic, today's meeting of the Dáil Special Committee on Covid-19 response has been told.

Disabilities organisation have said that six months can be added to already long waiting times and some services may not resume until next year.

Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane-O'Connor raised concern about long waiting lists for physio-therapy and occupational therapy among other services.

Mark O'Connor - the community engagement manager for Inclusion Ireland - said there were already many people waiting more than a year for such services according to a HSE report from 2019. He said the situation has been "exacerbated" by the Covid-19 crisis.

He said 2,830 people were waiting more than 12 months for physio-therapy, 9,296 for occupational therapy, 1,035 for speech therapy and 2,636 for psychology.

"That’s waiting more than 12 months. I’d just add six months on to those folks since Covid-19 has started."

Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion asked about adult day services and when they will reopen.

Mr O'Connor said that "anecdotally" families have told Inclusion Ireland the services will begin to ramp up after the August holidays with some being told September 7.

He said that "worryingly" some people have been told that some services could be December or January.

Ms Funchion said: "That’s actually shocking to think that some people will have to wait that length of time." She suggested that people with disabilities are consistently failed and added: "It is really frustrating and I cannot imagine what it must be like for people and their families."

Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd said: "it’s an appalling and unacceptable situation that we’re in, not just the families and their support but also for the people who actually have the disabilities".

He spoke of parents who contacted him who are struggling to cope while caring for their relatives saying: "families are really, really suffering."

He said: "They’re absolutely frustrated, they’re angry, they’re spending all their energy trying to look after their loved ones."

Mr O'Dowd spoke of one mother whose teenage son has multiple disabilities.

"He’s over 6 feet tall and she’s not able to physically meet his needs and she’s been refused a residential place for him," he said.

He asked the disabilities organisations what action can be taken.

John Dolan, the chief executive of the Disabilities Federation of Ireland, said that the Oireachtas must set up a promised joint committee on the implementation and monitoring of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

He said there is now a senior minister for Disabilities - Roderic O'Gorman - and he must come before the new committee to make sure a Dáil decision to ratify the convention is "front and centre in all of Ireland's plans".

Online Editors