‘I’m the only one prepared to say how I feel about Micheal Martin’ - Marc MacSharry

Marc MacSharry feels restricted. “Could you and me wander in and have a pint in Doheny’s? No, we can’t. There’s about four tables, you’ve to book it three months in advance on a day like this.”

The sun is shining brightly on a warm Friday evening in the surroundings of the Radisson Blu St Helen’s hotel on the Stillorgan Road in Dublin. The two-term Sligo-Leitrim TD is staying up with his three children for the weekend so they can go to a party for his sister who is celebrating “a significant birthday”.

He has been critical of the Government’s approach to Covid restrictions and lockdowns. Last week, he published a paper on the mental health impacts of the pandemic, with a number of suggestions including no further lockdowns and a substantial increase in the budget for mental health.

MacSharry, who is separated, lives on his own, and at times during the lockdowns has gone weeks without seeing his children. Covid, he said, has “definitely” affected his own mental health, but it has also give him a clear view on the restrictions. “Here we are in a hotel. So I’m a resident, if I wasn’t vaccinated, I can run all over the place,” he said.

Read More

For the record, he is fully vaccinated and received his Digital Covid Certificate that morning, although it is unlikely he will head abroad this summer.

“There is no way I would be doing a Boris on it. I wouldn’t be putting 40,000 in the Aviva, but I might be putting 15,000. I was in the Showgrounds for Sligo Rovers last night, there were 400 there. I’m sure we could have worked a thousand,” he said.

Hospitality has been treated “appallingly bad”, according to MacSharry, who listed the curtailment of indoor yoga and spin classes and the shuttering of bowling alleys.

But aren’t these are inherently risky indoor activities?

“You know, I think caution is good, but total aversion to risk is not OK. And I think Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, him and his team are extremely cautious,” he said.

MacSharry’s criticism of the State’s pandemic policy pales in comparison to his views on Micheál Martin’s leadership of Fianna Fáil, which he describes as “authoritarian, totalitarian”. At the same time he also described the Taoiseach as “a gentleman, a very nice man, well-intentioned man, a man I know for 30 years”.

Martin’s legacy will be secure “for a thousand years” as a result of the smoking ban and education reform, but MacSharry believes that around the time the confidence and supply deal with Fine Gael was unilaterally extended at the end of 2018, the party’s focus switched entirely to ensuring Martin was elected Taoiseach, as he was last summer.

“A real leader knows the value and necessity of shared ownership, and from that cohesion, loyalty, unity of purpose, flows naturally — and I don’t think we have that,” he said.

MacSharry is repeatedly on record as calling for Martin to resign immediately. I put it to him he is a lone voice on that front. “That’s not true, that’s not true, you know that, you know that,” he protested. “I am the only one prepared to say how I feel.”

He has spent the past few weeks attempting to assemble the 10 signatures of TDs required to force the tabling of a motion of no-confidence in Martin at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party. He appears to have failed, or, as he put it: “I just haven’t succeeded yet.”

He would not say how many signatures he has, but insisted: “Once it gets dark, the vast majority of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party will admit to you, ‘Yes, there’s a problem’.”

On who should succeed Martin, he name-checked Jim O’Callaghan, Darragh O’Brien, Barry Cowen, Dara Calleary, Jack Chambers, James Lawless, and Norma Foley. “There are a lot of people who might see themselves as the future leader of Fianna Fáil. There’ll be no one left to lead unless we take some remedial action.”

He described O’Callaghan as “the pre-eminent lawyer in this country” and likened his exclusion from Cabinet to “like leaving Lionel Messi on the bench”. But he also noted that “Jim effectively killed it last week” when he said he would not sign a motion of no-confidence in the leader. “If Jim isn’t interested in the medium term, then Barry Cowen or Darragh O’Brien should step up,” he said.

MacSharry is fully aware that these are outspoken and somewhat controversial views, but that does not seem to bother the long-serving member of the Public Accounts Committee.

“I don’t court popularity. I mean, this wasn’t to make myself popular, it’s what I believe, I believe this change needs to be done,” he said.

“[Public Expenditure Minister] Michael McGrath said it’s a matter for Micheál when he leaves. You know, it’s a matter of Robert Mugabe when he leaves. I mean, that’s just not the way democracy works.”

When I pointed out that some might take offence at MacSharry invoking the former Zimbabwean president’s brutal regime, he bristled. “I take back Robert Mugabe, don’t print that.”

He goes on to describe it as a “colourful analogy” and asks: “Where are we gone in the world if we can’t speak English any more?”

This sparks a broader discussion about MacSharry’s sometimes provocative use of language. In January, he was forced to apologise after suggesting Ireland should buy Covid-19 vaccines from the Ku Klux Klan if necessary.

In the Dáil three years ago, he invoked Goebbels in the context of criticising the then Fine Gael government’s ill-fated Strategic Communications Unit. The Seanad record shows he referred to Hitler and the Enabling Act in the context of moves to abolish the upper house in 2013. “At times language has let me down. I am driven by passion in politics for what I do,” he said.

“At different times that passion has boiled over, wrong things have come out and, of course, one regrets that when it happens. Is Marc MacSharry a racist? Absolutely not. Does Marc MacSharry abhor the Holocaust, Nazism, facism, communism and all that went with all of that? Of course I do.

“Now, having said all of that, I do feel, as a society, we live in a world at the moment where people are all too anxious to jump on any opportunity to wilfully choose to be offended and manufacture anger.”

He describes “wokeness” as “the awareness of social justice and increasing racial justice and that’s a good thing”, but he thinks that his critics, “who, for whatever reason, can’t stand Marc MacSharry or Marc MacSharry’s politics”, will use these remarks to detract from his arguments.

It doesn’t diminish his willingness to criticise his party, his leader, the State and the Covid-19 response. Toward the end of our interview, he describes Ireland as “a dictatorship disguised as a democracy”. The dictator, he said, “isn’t an individual, the dictator isn’t a party, it’s the system, it’s a system that we’ve allowed to develop”.

He believes every decision is “sub-contracted out” and too many powers and functions are delegated to agencies such as the HSE rather than government departments and the minister.

“The political system is so far removed from the tangible expectations of the public and what they are entitled to expect,” he said.

One of the reforms he would like to see is the rewriting of the Ministers and Secretaries Act to make people “responsible for their actions”. He also called for a state bank to provide both development and mortgage finance.

But for the time being, his focus is on bringing about change at the top of his party, and he signalled he will continue to be outspoken about this until a new leader emerges.

Who might that be?

“Somebody who sees the necessity and value of shared ownership in a party situation, and that the political system ought to be a pliable system that’s responsive and proactive in listening to the people on the ground and developing the policies that are going to build houses, support a health service that can deliver for the people and see education and transport alternatives to the chaos that we have in terms of gridlock nationally.”