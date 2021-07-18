| 14.6°C Dublin

‘I’m the only one prepared to say how I feel about Micheal Martin’ - Marc MacSharry

Forthright FF TD Marc MacSharry invokes Robert Mugabe as he reflects on his party’s future

Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry. Picture by Steve Humphreys Expand
Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Hugh O'Connell

Marc MacSharry feels restricted. “Could you and me wander in and have a pint in Doheny’s? No, we can’t. There’s about four tables, you’ve to book it three months in advance on a day like this.”

The sun is shining brightly on a warm Friday evening in the surroundings of the Radisson Blu St Helen’s hotel on the Stillorgan Road in Dublin. The two-term Sligo-Leitrim TD is staying up with his three children for the weekend so they can go to a party for his sister who is celebrating “a significant birthday”.

He has been critical of the Government’s approach to Covid restrictions and lockdowns. Last week, he published a paper on the mental health impacts of the pandemic, with a number of suggestions including no further lockdowns and a substantial increase in the budget for mental health.

