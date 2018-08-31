Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin has insisted he will not be stepping down as leader and accused Alan Kelly of “undermining” the party’s work.

'I'm surprised... it is very unhelpful' - Brendan Howlin responds to Alan Kelly's criticism of leadership

Mr Howlin would not rule out sacking Mr Kelly but said he would speak to the Tipperary TD before he made any decision.

Earlier today, Mr Kelly told his local radio station, Tipp FM, that he no longer believed Mr Howlin was the right person to lead the Labour Party.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Mr Howlin said his party colleague’s comments were an “unwelcome distraction” which have “annoyed a lot of people”.

“I’m surprised he said what he said. It is very unhelpful. Right now the focus of the entire parliamentary party is to rebuild the party and get our candidates elected,” he said.

“We are not going to succeed if we look inward, we will only succeed if we work together. On our worst day at the last election we got 141,000 votes and that is the group of people we need to serve and build on,” he added.

Mr Howlin said he would not be distracted in his goal to rebuild the Labour Party and would not be “dragged down a rabbit hole by someone’s agenda”.

Mr Howlin has been in contact with Mr Kelly through text messages but they have not spoken to each other directly.

On his local radio station, Mr Kelly said: "We need a radical shake-up. We need to change the direction of the party. We need a different vision. We need far more energy," he said.

Several Labour councillors called for Mr Howlin to resign during the summer. However, Mr Howlin is believed to have the support of almost every member of the parliamentary party apart from Mr Kelly.

