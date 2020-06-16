'I'm not in a position to give guarantees' - Varadkar won't commit to gender balance of FG ministers

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has declined to commit to ensuring that half of the Fine Gael ministers in the next Cabinet will be women.

Mr Varadkar said he was not in a position to give guarantees as speculation about the politicians that will make-up the Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael-Green government mounts.

Under the programme for government deal published yesterday, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will have six Cabinet members each, including Taoiseach and Tánaiste, and the Greens will have three.

As each of the three parties' memberships prepare to vote on the deal, Mr Varadkar said that if it is successfully ratified, his decision on Cabinet appointments will be informed by several factors. In a sign that long-serving Fine Gael members of cabinet are at risk, he said the “need for generational change” will inform his thinking as well as ability, gender and geographical balance.

“I am not in a position to give any guarantees to anyone at the moment in terms of the Cabinet, or Ministers of State or Seanad appointments,” he said.

“If I am in a position to make appointments of course I will have regard first of all always to ability, because that’s the most important thing, but also the need for generational change, for gender balance and also greater geographical balance which has certainly been a concern for my party in recent years.”

Asked if he could give a commitment on gender-balanced appointments, he said: “Not at this time, but I can’t tell you that I am not doing it either. This is something that will have to be considered.”

The programme for government document negotiated with Fianna Fáil and the Green states that the next Taoiseach's 11 nominees to the Seanad will be gender balanced with the two larger parties getting four nominees each, the Greens two and nominee agreed between the parties. Mr Varadkar said at least two of the Fine Gael's nominations would be women “and it may be more”.

Speaking at Government Buildings, Mr Varadkar also said that reforms that Fine Gael secured in the talks meant that there will be tax reductions greater than the outgoing government was able to introduce in recent years.

He said: “As incomes start to rise again - and we believe they will start rising again in 2021 - we will see USC and income tax bands and credits linked to wage growth and that will mean people who are out of the tax net won’t get dragged into it, and people who are paying the lower rate won’t get dragged into the higher rate and people who are paying the higher rate won’t have to pay more than the higher rate.

“So with that commitment we’ll actually be able to achieve more in tax reductions than we’re able to do in the last three or four years as part of the confidence and supply. So that’s really critical for us in the programme for government. “

Responding to concerns about the climate targets in the deal, Mr Varadkar said there were “good reasons” why many of the emissions reductions wouldn’t happen for several years.

“Making a decision today to scale up offshore wind, to invest in retrofitting, to do more forestry, you don’t get the value of reduction from those actions for a couple of years time,” he said.

Mr Varadkar also warned of the consequences of the deal being rejected by any one of the three parties to it. “If the deal doesn’t go through well then we don’t have a new government and that precipitates a political crisis and that’s the reality of that situation,” he said.

