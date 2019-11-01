Swing-gate TD Maria Bailey pleaded with Fine Gael members last night not to dump her from the election ticket, saying: "I'm not a victim, but I'm not a villain either."

Swing-gate TD Maria Bailey pleaded with Fine Gael members last night not to dump her from the election ticket, saying: "I'm not a victim, but I'm not a villain either."

'I'm no victim - or villain': Bailey fights for her FG future

However, the Dún Laoghaire constituency branch voted in favour of an "urgent review" of their election strategy.

While the result doesn't automatically knock Ms Bailey off the ticket, senior party sources say Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will now have to move.

There was considerable sympathy for the first-time TD at the private meeting but the motion was carried by what sources described as "a decent margin" in a secret ballot.

Sources told the Irish Independent, Ms Bailey used a short speech to argue that not all the facts about her compensation case over a fall from a swing are in the public domain.

But she also acknowledged making mistakes at the height of the controversy, including an "emotional decision" to take part in a now infamous radio interview.

Ms Bailey dropped her case against The Dean Hotel after it was revealed she ran a 10km race three weeks after the incident in July 2015. It was claimed in court papers lodged on her behalf that she couldn't run "at all" for three months.

A number of supporters spoke from the floor last night to back Ms Bailey, pointing to her strong performance in the 2016 election. It was noted that she has never lost an election.

Others cautioned that the general nature of the motion opened up the possibility that Councillor Barry Ward's position on the ticket could be reconsidered.

Ms Bailey is on the election ticket alongside Mr Ward and Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O'Connor. Some members spoke about the challenge that would face the party on the ground if Ms Bailey remained in the contest. One said the whole ticket would be "tarnished" by the controversy.

Newly elected councillor Jennifer Carroll MacNeill is tipped as a likely replacement for Ms Bailey. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will now have to make the ultimate decision on her future.

He is Fine Gael's director of organisation and will be its director of elections for the general election.

Senior party figures, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, have stressed over recent days that they would listen to the membership in Dún Laoghaire.

The motion tabled called on Fine Gael's hierarchy to "urgently review" the election ticket and "make any changes necessary in order to improve our prospects in the forthcoming general election".

The party hopes to win two seats in the four-seat constituency.

Ms Bailey declined to comment to the media as she left the meeting last night, insisting the result was an "internal matter" for Fine Gael.

Considerable concern was expressed by members about the level of media scrutiny which Ms Bailey has been subjected to in recent months.

Before the meeting began, members were given a stern warning about leaking information to journalists.

They were told that anybody caught providing information or emails relating to the workings of the local constituency branch could be reported to the party's disciplinary committee. "Each and every" member was urged to provide no comment to journalists when asked about Fine Gael matters.

Irish Independent