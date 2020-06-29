'I'm interested in suitability, not pay' - Martin defends Calleary snub

Deputy Fianna Fail leader Dara Calleary said he was disappointed at being overlooked for a senior role in the new coalition government (PA)

The newly elected Taoiseach Micheal Martin has defended his decision to appoint his deputy leader Dara Calleary as Government Chief Whip.

Mr Calleary had spoken out against the decision saying he was disappointed the Mr Martin appointed him a junior cabinet position rather than a senior role.

However, after the first meeting of the new cabinet, Mr Martin said he was faced with “very difficult” decisions when appointing his ministers and insisted the chief whip is a very important role in government. The position comes with a salary €40,000 less than a full Cabinet ministry.

Mr Martin said he was “not interested in the pay” his minsters receive but rather their “suitability” for the roles.

“Just in terms of cabinet appointments generally it is very difficult and I think there are quite a number of people who will be very, very disappointed that they didn't make the Cabinet,”

“I know a number of parties who are upset by that but we have a limited choice. Each party leader has a limited number to appoint but calls have to be made in terms of the portfolios in particular and the desire to get ministers working immediately particularly in housing and health,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar poured cold water on speculation that former Cabinet Minister Michael Ring will be appointed to junior role.

Asked about calls from Mayo County councillors to appoint Mr Ring, the Fine Gael leader said: “Any minister whose main focus is their own constituency is actually neglecting most of the country so ministers must have a national remit and that's the way I would certainly expect all ministers to think.

“And the truth is there are 40 constituencies, here are 26 counties in the state. It's not possible for every constituency or county to have a minister every time, let alone two.

“There are counties believe it or not and there are constituencies that haven't had a minister for nine or 10 years and all those things have to be borne in mind when party leader try to appoint ministers,” he added.

