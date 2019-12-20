'I'm glad she wasn't elected' - Taoiseach admits it was mistake to choose Verona Murphy as candidate

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said he is glad Verona Murphy did not get elected to the Dáil and accepted it was a mistake to pick her as a Fine Gael candidate in Wexford.

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said he is glad Verona Murphy did not get elected to the Dáil and accepted it was a mistake to pick her as a Fine Gael candidate in Wexford.

Fine Gael removed Ms Murphy as a general election candidate this week following her controversial by-election campaign where her remarks linking migrants with Isil drew widespread condemnation.

Ms Murphy has sparked a war of words with Fine Gael in the past 24 hours after she yesterday appeared to stand over her raising of concerns about migrants, insisting it was a security issue. "Do we have to wait to have a London Bridge incident on Wexford Bridge?” she told South East Radio.

Ms Murphy also described Health Minister Simon Harris as "probably one of the worst ministers for health” who will “go down in history deflecting from his own ineptitude".

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Mr Varadkar said: “In terms of Verona herself, quite frankly, I’m glad she didn’t get elected because what we have seen in her recent interviews is that she unfortunately does harbour these views towards migrants.

“You know we heard the comment about Wexford Bridge and London Bridge. That is raising the spectre that migration may result in terrorist attacks in Ireland, and that’s just not factual, and is just really inflammatory I think.

“It really feeds into the kind of racist views and xenophobic views that unfortunately are harboured by a lot of people, or at least some people in our society, and had she been elected I think she would have been emboldened, I think we would’ve heard more of that.

“But it would have been coming from a TD and I think she wouldn’t have lasted long in Fine Gael for those reasons, because clearly these are views she holds and they are not views that are acceptable in the party that I lead, they are not in accordance with Fine Gael values.”

He said Fine Gael is a party that “embraces legal migration, migrants strengthen our economy, run our public services, enrich our society”

Mr Varadkar said it was “a mistake” to have selected Ms Murphy as a candidate for the party and accepted responsibility for this. He noted that in her role as Irish Road Haulage Association President she was well known to many, but that he had never heard her utter the views she expressed during her campaign for a Dáil seat in Wexford.

“It was a mistake, and I accept responsibility for that mistake,” he said.

“She is not somebody who was alien to me, you know, most of us in this room would have known her a bit in someway, in her role as road haulage association president and in her role on Brexit issues in particular, a really impressive life story in terms of how she made somebody of herself and somebody who is very vocal and very outspoken and I thought she would be an addition to our party.

“I never once heard her express anti-migrant views or racist views, I don’t think anyone else did or nobody else told me that they did even though most of us in this room would have encountered her on many occasions. And once she did, it came as a surprise - a big surprise - and I have to take responsibility for that.”

Mr Varadkar said that as “captain of a team” he found that on some occasions “people on your team let you down”.

He added: “What do you do about it? You do the one thing you can do, if they don’t change their ways you take them off the team and I have had to take a number of people off the team in the last couple of weeks, people who will not be candidates for us in the general election when it comes.

Mr Varadkar also rejected claims that Ms Murphy visit to a reception centre for migrants in Dungarvan at the height of the controversy was a PR stunt.

“I don’t think it was inappropriate by any means, and I visited accommodation centres as well and reception centres and I found it eye opening but maybe others don’t,” he said.

Online Editors