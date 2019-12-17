'I'm emotional now... I'm a passionate person' - outgoing FG Senator Paudie Coffey breaks down on radio as he discusses shock decision

Outgoing Fine Gael Senator Paudie Coffey repeatedly broke down on live radio as he discussed his shock decision not to stand at the next general election.

The former junior minister became highly emotional less than three minutes into an honest and forthright interview with Damien Tiernan on WLR FM’s Déise Today on Tuesday where he discussed his son’s Padraig’s serious accident last summer and his court case against the Kilkenny People.

Mr Coffey denied the case caused him financial difficulties saying he was building a new house and had bought a new car this year.

Mr Coffey surprised Fine Gael on Monday by announcing he would not stand for the Dáil in Waterford in next year’s general election. The decision leaves Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with a headache in the south-east constituency where the sitting Fine Gael TD, John Deasy, is also retiring. Mr Coffey admitted he had a "terrible" relationship with Mr Deasy.

"The primary reason I am retiring is I want to spend more time with my family and that’s the truth. I am getting emotional now because I am thinking, but I am a passionate person. I am a very passionate person, anybody that knows me," he said as he broke down in tears at the start of the interview.

"I fight my corner and I have done over the years, but I put family first and I have always done that as well and I’ve reflected on that recently and I know I need to do more for my family so I’ve made this decision."

Mr Coffey, who has served in politics for two decades, said he cried often.

"I am an emotional person and I am not ashamed to say that. I cry when I win, I’ve won county finals with Portlaw and I’ve cried, and I cry when I am sad and I think that’s important for people to do."

Mr Coffey said he was happy with his decision and believes it’s the right one.

"People might say it’s a mid-life crisis. I am 50 this year now and I just sat back and I thought about life and I’ve had a very successful life and a privileged life and I know that."

He said he wanted to pursue other opportunities including "business interests" that he now wants to devote his time to. He said he did not have anything specific lined-up when he retires from the Seanad after the next general election, but that the "fire wasn’t in the belly" for politics.

Mr Coffey spoke emotionally about the 30th anniversary of the death of his sister, who died aged 22, and his son Padraig who had an accident over the summer.

"That affected me as well and it just makes you think about life and I was in Dublin when it happened and it was a serious accident. He’s flying again, thank god, thanks to Professor Neary and the staff at the hospital in Waterford. But it just makes you think."

Mr Coffey also spoke about the settlement of his High Court action over a newspaper article which he said defamed him when he was likened to an 18th century highway robber in an article about boundary changes in south Kilkenny. A 13-day trial in 2018 after the jury failed to reach a verdict and the matter was settled last July.

Mr Coffey denied this had imperilled him financially.

"If anybody wants to come out to Portlaw I’ll show them the nice new house that I am building at the moment, the nice car that I bought during the year. It certainly didn’t cripple me," he said.

Mr Coffey said he had been "shook" by the case and that he would "fight to the bitter end" to protect his family name.

"I came out of that stronger than I went in and I am very happy with the outcome of it and the settlement that was offered," he said.

He also spoke about his time as a government minister and the controversial introduction of water charges. The Senator said the wrong decision had been made to ditch the charges and that he had told the Taoiseach and colleagues about this at the time.

"The issue is still there and it will have to be dealt with by somebody in the future," he said.

Mr Coffey said Fine Gael were wrong to add two councillors to the general election ticket in Waterford and he had told the party. He admitted he had a "terrible" relationship with John Deasy, who is also retiring at the next election.

"I still try to work with him but it progressively got worse over the years and in the end I gave up trying to have a relationship," he said.

Towards the end of the interview, he said: "Coffey will do something else and Coffey will be fine because Coffey comes from a good family and a good community."

Online Editors