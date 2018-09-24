'I’ll sack Byrne if she doesn’t support Housing Minister' - Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he will sack Minister of State Catherine Byrne if she does not support Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy in tomorrow’s motion of confidence.

The Taoiseach said will hold talks with Ms Byrne tomorrow about the Dáil motion and her objection to the development of 470 homes in her constituency.

Independent.ie revealed Ms Byrne told ministerial colleagues she was considering supporting or abstaining on a no confidence motion in Mr Murphy. Relations between the two ministers have been strained since Mr Murphy announced a major housing development in Ms Byrne’s constituency.

Speaking after a United Nations meeting in New York, the Taoiseach said he would be forced sack Ms Byrne if she does not support her Government colleague in the Dáil tomorrow night

“It is of course the case if a minister can’t express confidence in their own colleagues then they can’t continue as a minister,” Mr Varadkar said.

The Taoiseach said Ms Byrne has not directly raised the motion with him but has spoken to him about her objections to the development of hundreds of new homes in her constituency.

Catherine Byrne TD

“She has come to me with her objections to the building of 500 new homes in her constituency and I have heard what she had to say about that, but we are in a housing crisis and we do need to build new homes and particularly at higher densities and we need a mix of housing as well because everyone deserves a home,” he said.

“I can absolutely understand that Catherine has objection to the building of new housing in her constituency. It’s often the case that politicians will have a difficulty with a particular housing project or a particular bus route for example or electricity project in their constituency, but it is Government policy to build new houses,” he added.

The St Michael’s House project in Inchicore, Dublin would consist of 470 new homes with 30pc reserved for social housing, 60pc rented to low- and middle-income earners and the remaining 10pc assigned for affordable housing.

Ms Byrne recently wrote to Dublin City councilors saying anti-social behaviour and crime in her constituency should be addressed before the site is developed.

She also said the site should be developed to benefit local people and their families.

The Taoiseach said he does not have the authority to block housing projects but even if he did he would not stop the development in Inchicore.

