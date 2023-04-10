Ignore the GFA sceptics: peace will always be better than war

I have a feeling that before this month is out there will be a weariness in the coverage of the Good Friday Agreement 25 years on, but there are still things that remain to be said.

While it’s known as the Good Friday Agreement, April 10 is the actual date that the peace accord which would change the direction of all our lives was finally agreed.

Today, there is a degree of pessimism, scepticism even, about what the agreement has achieved and delivered given the current political crisis.

I don’t share it, because I remember how bad things were and the terrible direction they were moving in.

My memories of the first part of my time on this earth are stored in my mind in shades of grey and black, for that is how the world presented itself to a child living in a militarised conflict zone.

The contrast from that to the relative peace we enjoy today is stark. The two periods are not even comparable.

It’s imperfect of course — all peace processes are. They require nurturing and, at times, periods of renegotiation, but what we have now will always be better than what we had.

A handful of loyalist paramilitaries involved in a drugs feud or the dad’s army dissidents marching like their boots don’t fit won’t change that fact.

The agreement promised a new dawn. When you read it now, you understand it was a document very much of its time.

The picture of the happy family walking into the sunset chosen as the cover to the deal’s document was actually taken in South Africa.

I don’t know what that says about this place. Maybe they couldn’t find a happy stock image, or maybe the location of the picture would have led to allegations the family was of one religious persuasion or another.

Every household received a copy. Some read it meticulously, others not a single word.

Some families were split about what to do, but not mine. For me, it was an easy yes.

Just like the general population, most journalists were cautiously supportive. As journalists, we are also citizens, raising families here like everyone else.

Peace was always better than war. There are some, however, who actively campaigned against it, who lambasted John Hume for his brave stance in taking those first early steps that would later become the Hume/Adams talks.

It wasn’t just those who felt Margaret Thatcher was right when she said “we do not negotiate with terrorists”, but also those who had made a name for themselves on the back of the misery.

It is easy to get lost in the adrenaline of getting statements from paramilitary groups in dark corners, feeling you’re the one that’s going to break the big story that week.

It’s quite another to use your position to try and unravel the peace because your relevance is challenged by it.

There are also those in public life who seem to get angrier as the years pass. It must be absolutely exhausting to carry so much hate in your heart for 25 years.

I wasn’t a journalist in the build-up to the negotiations or during the referendum. I was a mother of three young children, trying to juggle work with night classes to top up a formal education that was cut short by a teenage pregnancy.

It would be later that year that I enrolled on a journalism course, and another year still before I started my work placement. But I was glued to the coverage as the giants of the industry I aspired to be a part of explained what was happening in print and on screen, journalists such as the wonderful Denis Murray and Stephen Grimason, who waved a leaked copy of the Good Friday Agreement with the famous quote, “I have it in my hand”.

Denis would later come and speak to my journalism class. He made me more determined than ever to follow it as a career, despite the obvious barriers in front of me at that time.

I would later jump at the chance to interview every person who participated in those talks.

We know their names: Hume, Adams, Trimble, Mowlam, Blair, Ahern, Clinton, Mitchell. They put in the hard yards, but they couldn’t have negotiated without the support of others.

Others never got the recognition they deserved, but they also didn’t ask for awards or statues in their honour.

These were the men and women of the communities that suffered the most, part of community organisations working away in a time before funding flowed from Europe.

This also includes those who were part of the armed groups that persuaded the hawks in their organisations to join the doves.

For those already weary of the coverage, buckle in, because we are not done yet.

Joe Biden has yet to visit and a three-day event showcasing a range of voices is going ahead at Queen’s University later this month.

I don’t think I will ever tire of hearing those stories of negotiation, because the talks changed my life and, in turn, changed the lives of my children and grandchildren.

What I am weary of though is those who seek to cash in on the back of something they had no part negotiating and no part in sustaining.

People who never stood until the early hours at an interface area to ensure young people didn’t get involved in riots, those who never sat with a victim on an anniversary to help get them over the worst 24 hours of their year.

Our peace process is something I cherish, but let’s not turn it into a cash cow for chancers.

That demeans everyone who went before, those people who put in the hard yards.