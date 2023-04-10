| 6.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Allison Morris

Ignore the GFA sceptics: peace will always be better than war

Allison Morris

Good Friday changed NI for the better, no matter what some say

The Good Friday Agreement document Expand

Close

The Good Friday Agreement document

The Good Friday Agreement document

The Good Friday Agreement document

I have a feeling that before this month is out there will be a weariness in the coverage of the Good Friday Agreement 25 years on, but there are still things that remain to be said.

While it’s known as the Good Friday Agreement, April 10 is the actual date that the peace accord which would change the direction of all our lives was finally agreed.

Most Watched

Privacy